Man Utd ‘negotiating’ to replace Ten Hag with Barcelona great, who ‘requests’ one January signing

Man Utd are in ‘negotiations’ with Barcelona legend Xavi as they look to replace current manager Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

Sunday’s battling 0-0 draw at high-flying Aston Villa meant the Red Devils stumbled into the international break without a win in five matches in all competitions.

Man Utd have mustered just three victories all season and an eight-point haul from their opening seven league games is the club’s lowest tally at this stage of a campaign since collecting seven in 1989-90.

Manager Ten Hag is under immense scrutiny but still believes he has the backing of the club hierarchy, who are set to meet for a pre-planned monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is now the bookmakers’ favourite to take over but there have been numerous other managers linked, including Eddie Howe, Thomas Frank, Gareth Southgate and Max Allegri.

And now reports in Spain claim that former Barcelona manager Xavi is a name that ‘has gained traction in recent hours’ with Man Utd ‘negotiating’ with the former Spain international.

It is understood that ‘first contacts have already taken place’ over a potential move for Xavi and the Spaniard ‘would be delighted to be able to land in the Premier League, and in a team with so much history.’

Xavi ‘already has in mind the first request’ for the January transfer window if he becomes Man Utd boss with Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez top of his wishlist.

The report adds that Xavi ‘believes that Fermin is a player who is absolutely necessary at Old Trafford, and they can make a very significant investment to try to get him from Barca , paying more than €40m (£33,5m).’

Former Man Utd striker Andy Cole doesn’t think Ten Hag should be solely blamed for the Red Devils’ terrible start to the new season.

Cole told Betfred: “Whatever the people in charge decide to do, it will be done with the best interests of the club in mind. That’s that. However you look at it, for an individual to win two cup competitions in their first two seasons at Manchester United, that’s not lucky. You can’t be lucky two seasons on the bounce.

“The club will do whatever they decide to do but if you look at the bigger picture, you can’t just blame the manager. The manager picks the players, but the players are the ones that have to go out there and win football matches. That’s the way it is.”

“It’s the same as any other manager because they want to be given a chance and they want to be given an opportunity. Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest manager in the club’s history, didn’t win a trophy in his first three years at Manchester United.”

On Ten Hag’s public backing of himself, Cole added: “Does constantly changing managers help? No it doesn’t. Winning two cups in two seasons isn’t easy to do, regardless of what others say.

“If it was easy to do, then everyone would. If you take away Pep Guardiola, if you look at all the ‘elite’ managers in England at the moment, what have they won?

“They haven’t won a couple of trophies in their first two seasons have they? If I was a manager and I won the League Cup and FA Cup in my first two seasons at a club like Manchester United, then I’d be buzzing.

“I’ve met Erik a few times and he’s a very nice guy, so I can only judge somebody by how they treat me.”