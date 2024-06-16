Man Utd: Romano reveals Ten Hag contract update as Dutchman makes ‘big’ demand to future-proof deal

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has demanded a ‘big pay off’ during talks over a new contract at Old Trafford, according to reports.

It had seemed inevitable that Ten Hag would be sacked at the end of the season after leading Man Utd to a disappointing eighth-placed finish as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe watched on.

A report even claimed that victory over arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final would not save Ten Hag from the sack with the Red Devils also crashing out of Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

However, a lack of exciting alternatives and his unexpected 2-1 win over City in the FA Cup final saved Ten Hag from being fired as Ratcliffe and INEOS put faith in the Dutchman.

INEOS are looking to double down on their backing for Ten Hag as they look to agree a contract extension with the former Ajax and Utrecht manager.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on current negotiations with the Italian confirming an agreement is “getting really close”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “A new contract extension for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United is getting really close. Everything is going very well in the negotiations between Ten Hag and Man United, and they hope to make it happen as soon as possible. They want to make it happen before the start of the new season because they believe it will be a crucial step to show the trust they have in Ten Hag after the long internal review they had this summer.

“Conversations between Man United and Ten Hag’s agents are going well, there are still details to clarify, but there is hope to make it happen before the new season, which is really important for Man United’s strategy.”

And The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has also revealed that Ten Hag has asked Man Utd for a ‘big pay off’ to be written into his new deal ahead of the next time his future is in doubt.

Looking ahead to next season, Ten Hag revealed what Man Utd fans can expect in pre-season, he told the club’s official website: “Pre-season is about preparing for the season and we have to make that our next step.

“It is one of the only times when you have the team together and you can work in training on structures, the way of play but also on certain standards around the team and that’s very important to take this period and use it effectively.

“(The squad will be) as strong as possible but, of course, the players who go far in the Copa America and the Euros will not be involved.

“There will be a mix, with experienced players together with some young players.”