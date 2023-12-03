Ten Hag told he’s got ‘no control’ at Man Utd with Red Devils boss ‘largely responsible’ for poor season

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has “not got control of his football club”, according to former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Saturday, their third successive loss in all competitions against the Magpies, as their run of five wins from six Premier League matches came to an end.

Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute strike ultimately settled the game at St James’ Park, although Kieran Trippier had earlier hit the crossbar with a fine free-kick.

The visitors thought they had snatched a draw at the death when substitute Antony’s shot was unwittingly deflected into the Magpies’ net by Harry Maguire, but he was in an offside position and the flag went up swiftly to dash their hopes.

Ten Hag is under mounting pressure to get better performances out of his players and Man Utd showed why they are behind their top-four rivals with an underwhelming display at Newcastle.

Speaking about Ten Hag, Cascarino told talkSPORT: “He’s not got control of his football club. There is no way Ten Hag has a dressing room that is full of characters and ambience. That’s not on show.”

And the former striker reckons no Man Utd players would currently get into the Newcastle United team under Eddie Howe.

Cascarino added: “If you include injuries, people like Botman would get into my side. This shows you the direction of where the two football clubs have gone.

“Newcastle have definitely risen with the signings and characters they’ve brought in. Meanwhile, Manchester United are unrecognisable.

“Ten Hag is largely responsible. He’s been there for enough time now. He’s had transfer windows to address the situation.

“He was given a not bad Manchester United dressing room, it isn’t that today.”

Weighing up their performance, Ten Hag said: “Today we have to say ‘credit to Newcastle’. After the start, where we could have scored with (Alejandro) Garnacho, they were better than us, they were more proactive.

“We had to go back, we had to defend and we did that. We allowed them one goal, but at the end, we fought back, we had two good opportunities, but unluckily we could not take a point from here.”

England international Marcus Rashford in particular cut a frustrated figure and was replaced by Rasmus Hojlund with 29 minutes remaining.

Asked about Rashford’s form, Ten Hag said: “He works hard and he is investing a lot. He will get back, he will recover and he’s got all our support.”