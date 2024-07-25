Man Utd: Ten Hag ‘not under pressure to finish in top four’ as huge sack ‘worry’ emerges

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag will not be under pressure to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season, according to reports.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season in their worst placing since the league was formed back in 1992 with rumours that Ten Hag could be sacked.

There was a specific report which claimed that Man Utd would sack the Dutchman no matter what the outcome of their FA Cup final clash with Man City.

But Ten Hag did the unexpected and beat the Citizens to lift the trophy and the former Ajax boss ended up keeping his job at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS put their backing behind the Dutchman.

And now Ten Hag is preparing for the new season in the United States with the Man Utd squad safe in the knowledge that he will be given more patience this season.

The Guardian reports that the Man Utd hierarchy are just looking for Ten Hag to build a ‘firm foundation’ next season after looking to bring in younger players.

‘Erik ten Hag is not under pressure to guide Manchester United to a top-four finish next season, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe prioritising considerable progression of the team as the man in charge of football operations at United aims to establish sustained excellence there. ‘While Ten Hag’s ambition is to lead United to as high a position as possible and Ratcliffe’s Ineos-led football department want the same, there is a recognition there are no guarantees next season as the club rebuild and that establishing a firm foundation will allow ongoing success. ‘In concert with the sporting director, Dan Ashworth, Ten Hag’s remit is to significantly improve on-field performance and off-field standards. After United finished eighth last season, their lowest of the Premier League era, there is a recognition that all areas of football policy require repurposing.’

Man Utd have previously brought in a number of players who have played in the Eredivisie or are from the Netherlands while Ten Hag has been at the club.

That theme has continued with the arrival of Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee, while Dutch duo Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy have arrived as Ten Hag’s new assistants.

And former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons Man Utd have ignored “one of the cardinal rules” of being an owner as they face losing all of Ten Hag’s backroom staff if he leaves.

Wyness told Football Insider: “What I do worry about at Man United is the large Dutch influence. That’s not just on the pitch but behind the scenes as well.

“One of the cardinal rules as a chief executive or owner if you are at risk of losing a manager, is to try not to lose more than his immediate backroom team.

“You don’t want to lose the whole backroom staff if the manager ends up going. Man United are now in a position where they could lose up to 10 people.

“They could all leave as a Dutch contingent. Another problem is that you end up with factions within the club, which I’m sure Dan Ashworth will be looking at.”