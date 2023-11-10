‘We are not happy’ – Man Utd boss Ten Hag insists Rashford is ‘totally in the team’ despite criticism

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists Marcus Rashford is “totally in the team” despite his poor form so far this season.

The Red Devils were in a good position on Wednesday night against Copenhagen with Ten Hag’s side 2-0 up early on before a Rashford red card just before half-time changed the game.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves put the Danish hosts level before Bruno Fernandes edged Man Utd back into the lead from the penalty spot.

But further goals from Lukas Lerager and substitute Roony Bardghji saw Copenhagen win 4-3 and condemn Man Utd to a third defeat in four Champions League matches this campaign.

Rasmus Hojlund scored the two early goals for Man Utd as Rashford failed to contribute before being sent off to carry on his disappointing season.

Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions last term but the England international has one goal and three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Man United rocked by stunning Ratcliffe takeover claim; Greenwood return next after ‘massive hint’

When asked about Rashford’s form in his pre-match press conference, Man Utd boss Ten Hag told reporters: “He is not happy. We are not happy. He has high expectations from himself, at the moment he is not in his best form but I know he will be back.

“In this moment, he’s not in his best form, but I know he will be back. When the team is playing better, he will play better, he will score goals, I’m confident of that, so yeah, also this season he will improve and score.

“He’s totally in the team and aware of everything. he will be back on track and it can happen very quickly. Sometimes you only need one game and I’m sure he will get there.”

Summer signing Mason Mount has failed to make any impact this season at Old Trafford but Ten Hag thinks the former Chelsea man is still integrating at Man Utd.

Ten Hag added: “He had some starts. Also recently, last week against Newcastle, but there are always reasons and sometimes, like the injury [at start of the season] and other players doing well, then you have to wait for your time to play.

“It hasn’t changed at all [expectations of Mount], but he started the season, then he got injured, so that is the worst moment for a new player to get injured because it stops the integration process and that was a setback for us all. Now we have to find his place back.”

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand recently questioned the character in the squad and Ten Hag continued: “I think we often proved we can, like at Fulham, Brentford, this team can overcome big set backs.”

On nine defeats already this season, Ten Hag said: “It’s about the end result and we have to win every game, so we are very disappointed. Finally it’s about the end result and it’s always about a process, thinking about it and then managing the process, which is what I focus on.”