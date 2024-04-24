Man Utd: Ten Hag will have to settle for ’25 per cent pay cut’ as risk-averse INEOS ‘prepare for next season’

Erik ten Hag will have to take a 25 per cent pay cut after Man Utd failed to qualify for the Champions League, according to reports.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking at potential options to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season amid a concerning run of form and poor performances.

Erik ten Hag to be saved by a lack of candidates to replace him?

Man Utd have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and sit seventh in the table ahead of their match at home to rock-bottom Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Ten Hag’s team were knocked out of Europe before Christmas and even a win over Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday was met with lots of criticism.

And that has seen pressure build on Ten Hag with some rumours that new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team could choose to sack him at the end of the season.

Girona manager Michel is one potential candidate to replace the Dutchman but, despite admitting Ten Hag’s position may now be ‘untenable’, the Daily Telegraph insists a lack of an ‘outstanding managerial candidate’ could save him.

The Daily Telegraph claim:

‘Ten Hag’s position may already have become untenable had there been an outstanding managerial candidate out there to replace him. But, apart from the former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso – who has now committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen – there is a feeling within United circles that any new manager would come with a certain degree of risk. ‘United believe there are some very interesting and talented young coaches working in Europe, such as Bologna’s Thiago Motta, Michel at Girona, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Liverpool target Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon.’

Erik ten Hag will have to take a pay cut if he stays…

And ESPN have revealed that if Ten Hag manages to keep his job, he ‘will face a 25% pay cut as Manchester United manager next season in the wake of the failure to qualify for the Champions League’.

ESPN add:

‘Sources have told ESPN that United’s new football regime, headed by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have been exploring possible alternatives to Ten Hag by assessing the qualities of other managers including England’s Gareth Southgate, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Wolves’ Gary O’Neil. ‘But despite the poor performances and exit from this season’s Champions League at the group stage, sources have told ESPN that United are still, at this stage, preparing for next season with Ten Hag as manager. ‘Sources have told ESPN that the 54-year-old, like the vast majority of his senior players, is on an incentivised contract at Old Trafford related to the team’s performances and that failure to secure Champions League qualification would trigger a 25% cut in salary for the season in which the team does not participate in UEFA’s premier competition.’

