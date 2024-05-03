Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has emerged as an option for Bayern Munich after being rejected by Ralf Rangnick, according to reports.

Bayern are on the search for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Thomas Tuchel.

They may be regretting this decision after the ex-Chelsea boss led them to the Champions League semi-finals, but more importantly because they have been turned down by their Plan A, Plan B and now Plan C.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso was their number-one choice and after he committed his future to Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals, they turned their attention to former boss Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked and replaced by Tuchel last March.

The Germany boss rejected the Bavarians’ advances and is fully focused on this summer’s European Championships.

And after being turned down by Austria boss Rangnick, the Bayern hierarchy are banging their heads against the wall.

It is unclear who their Plan D is, but according to German journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United manager Ten Hag is a ‘new name on Bayern’s list’.

Taking to X, Falk says the Dutchman – who coached Bayern Munich II from July 2013 to June 2015 – ‘is also being discussed at Bayern’ and that current head coach Tuchel is interested in replacing Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

While one-time Champions League winner Tuchel is ‘still interested’ in the Red Devils job, it is claimed that ‘doesn‘t want contact with United’ until after Bayern’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid.

The German boss is one of the frontrunners to replace Ten Hag – the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked – at the end of the season, with Gareth Southgate also in the picture.

It has been an extremely testing season for Ten Hag and Manchester United, who have been woefully inconsistent after such a promising 2022/23 campaign.

In his first year at the club, the former Ajax boss guided the Red Devils to success in the Carabao Cup, an FA Cup final, and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

This season has brought some abysmal performances and results, including home defeats to Fulham, Bournemouth, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

There has been lots of pressure on the 54-year-old following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover at Old Trafford and a run of form of one win in six in the Premier League has hardly strengthened his case that he is the man for the job.

It has been reported, however, that Ratcliffe is willing to give Ten Hag time. This is mainly due to the fact there are no great options out there that can replace him.

Should Ratcliffe cut ties with Ten Hag, it looks like the Dutch manager will have options.

Amidst Bayern’s reported interest, it has also been claimed that Ajax are keen on re-appointing him.

If Ten Hag prefers a fresh challenge and does in fact get the job at the Allianz Arena, he will be able to work with Harry Kane after failing to bring him to Manchester last summer.

Speaking this week, Ten Hag confirmed that he wanted to sign Kane before landing Rasmus Hojlund.

“Yes, you know Kane will get you 30 goals,” he told Sky. “He’s a striker who already proved it, who we wanted to sign and we couldn’t get him.

“So we went for Hojlund. He’s a big talent. Rasmus will get there [30 goals], but he needs time.”

