Man Utd: Ten Hag quashes all transfer talk despite Red Devils striker being ‘out for a couple months’

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United have “no space” to sign a new striker before the winter transfer window deadline.

The Red Devils are one of several Premier League clubs in the market for a No. 9.

They signed Rasmus Hojlund for big money last summer but Ten Hag has relied too heavily on the young Dane and clearly needs another option.

Bringing in a fresh face, even on loan, is out of the equation due to financial fair play, Ten Hag confirmed on Friday.

There is no wiggle room whatsoever even with Anthony Martial out injured “for a couple of months”.

“I looked but there is no space,” the Dutch manager said in a press conference. “There is no space for FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position.

“Of course, [Marcus] Rashford can play as a striker; we have some other alternatives and it’s clear that Anthony is out for a couple of months it’s a gap in our squad, clear.”

READ MORE: All the completed Premier League deals in the 2024 January transfer window

Ten Hag is preparing his side for a tricky FA Cup clash at League Two Newport County and has confirmed that summer signing Altay Bayindir will make his debut in goal.

“He will be in the goal,” he said.

“What we can expect for him, he waits for his chance but he is experienced, played in a big club in Turk under big pressure, he knows how to deal with it, we were convinced… so we are looking forward to Sunday. Altay is waiting for this moment and this is his moment.”

Asked if Bayindir is feeling the pressure of playing for Manchester United, Ten Hag responded: “You have been in Fenerbahce? Pressure. Also, Turkey, that is big pressure always, also for the national team so he knows how to deal with it.”

Ten Hag was asked about the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season.

“It’s no good for the Premier League,” he said. “So he has made an era there, he built the club, he brought the club back where they belong, so congrats on that. He has done an amazing job in Liverpool.”

On Klopp saying he is running out of energy to continue at Anfield, Ten Hag said: “I can understand that. Nine years is a long time.

“I think it’s a period by building up, achieving targets but also I think setbacks and going into difficult periods, the Premier League is very intense, the combination with European club football, when you’re there nine years it’s a long period and I can understand he is running out of energy and that is one of his arguments to step down.”

READ MORE: Kalvin Phillips joins Man Utd ‘mistake’ among Every Prem club’s highest-paid players