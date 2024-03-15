Man Utd: Ten Hag denies Rashford is for sale as Sky Sports reporter doubts PSG transfer

Erik ten Hag has denied that Marcus Rashford is for sale this summer despite speculation linking him to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Rashford finished last season as the club’s top goalscorer on 30 goals as Ten Hag enjoyed a good first campaign in charge of the Red Devils, with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four Premier League finish.

Ten Hag: We didn’t re-sign Rashford to sell him

However, Rashford has struggled to hit the back of the net as regularly this term, scoring seven goals in 34 appearances in all competitions, while he has come in for criticism over his attitude.

There have been rumours that PSG will make a move for the England international this summer with Kylian Mbappe set to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

But Ten Hag dismissed rumours circulating that Man Utd could look to cash in on their academy graduate if they got a good offer from PSG this summer.

“We didn’t re-sign him last season for four years [to a new contract] with the intention to sell him. No,” Ten Hag said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“He should be part of this project. It’s not a subject we talk about.”

And Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol insists a deal is looking unlikely this summer with Rashford contracted to Man Utd until the summer of 2028.

“I would find it difficult to see him moving to PSG,” Solhekol told Sky Sports. “Everyone knows Mbappe is going to be leaving PSG this summer to move to Real Madrid. That is going to save PSG about 200 million euros (£171m) per year.

“Obviously they’ve been linked with players like Rashford, like [Victor] Osimhen, like Rafael Leao at AC Milan as well.

“But my information is that Marcus Rashford is not really an option for them at all this summer.

“I know they were linked with him a couple of years ago when it looked like he may become a free agent.

“But he signed a new contract at United last summer. He’s contracted to them until 2028.

“I don’t think PSG will be making a move for him, and don’t forget they signed three forwards last summer anyway (Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Randall Kolo Muani).

“So they will have a lot of money to invest in the transfer market, but I wouldn’t rule them out of not signing any forwards this summer at all.

“I think if they do sign players they’re more likely to be young and hungry French players and perhaps [one] big superstar signing like Osimhen who’s got a release clause in his contract with Napoli.”

PSG continue to go after the best talent in world football

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has also been linked to PSG but a transfer may not be a “realistic scenario” unless the Catalan giants accept less than his release clause, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Johnson wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The Lamine Yamal and PSG stories are interesting – how much truth is there to PSG’s interest? Well, they’re always interested in the best young talents around, and although I’d say their interest is stronger when it’s domestic-based talent now, hailing from the Paris region where possible, Yamal is certainly one of the world’s most exciting prospects, so the links make sense.

“Still, is a deal for Yamal actually realistic? I think if PSG could move for him at a favourable price, but if it’s a question of triggering his release clause at Barcelona, and we know that they have extremely elevated release clauses, I don’t think that’s a realistic scenario.

“PSG will have money to spend once Mbappe moves on, but the way I’d expect them to spend that is to go a handful of players, rather than blowing it all on one name. I think it’ll be three to five players, as opposed to just one or two big names.

“If the deal was interesting and favourable to PSG financially then they’d look into it for sure, but I don’t think he’ll be at the top of their shopping list for now if the price tag remains in the hundreds of millions, as rumours have suggested it would be.”

