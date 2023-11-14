Ratcliffe will give Ten Hag ‘transfer war chest’ at Man Utd despite being told it’s ‘the end’ for him

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could take responsibility for recruitment out of Erik ten Hag's hands.

Incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe will give Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag more funds to help him in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a successful first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But Man Utd have had a poor start to the season with results and performances not up to scratch and rumours in previous weeks that Ten Hag could face the sack.

The Red Devils are actually the most in-form team over the last five matches in the Premier League but Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler still thinks the former Ajax boss is nearing “the end” of his time at Old Trafford.

There have been rumours that Ratcliffe – who is looking to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd – could take recruitment responsibility away from Ten Hag to allow him to concentrate on coaching.

However, a report in The Sun claims that Ten Hag ‘will be given a transfer war chest once Sir Jim Ratcliffe has sealed his deal’ to buy a quarter of the club from the Glazers.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘role model’ among ten stars who made brilliant transfer decisions this summer

Ratcliffe has also pledged £245m towards infrastructure at the club, including improvements to the stadium, while the British billionaire will also help with their winter budget.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are among those who could move on in the January market with the Ratcliffe deal set to “free up funds” for the full-back and winger that Ten Hag wants.

A Man Utd source told The Sun: “January will be a big month for United. The deal involving Sir Jim should be done by then, and this will free up funds for Ten Hag to reset his squad.

“He’s targeting a forward who can play on either flank and a right full-back.

“There’s a massive question mark over Sancho and Martial – neither are thought to be a part of the manager’s long-term plans. Both could move on.

“Despite the difficulties of the first few weeks of the season, Ten Hag remains very confident and will be using the international break to try and work with the wider squad.

“He’s convinced they can finish in the top four. Even though their form has been erratic, they are still within touching distance of those places. Now they have to kick on.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team won’t be coming in and demanding changes to the management. Ten Hag will get time to prove he’s the person to take the club back to past glories.”

Man Utd already have the fourth-highest net spend in the Premier League this year after buying Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and others for big fees.