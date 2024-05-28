Man Utd identify Ten Hag replacement they ‘want more than anyone else’ as sack decision looms

Man Utd want England boss Gareth Southgate to replace Erik ten Hag “more than anyone else”, according to Independent journalist Miguel Delaney.

There were reports before their unexpected FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals Man City on Saturday that Ten Hag would be sacked whether he won the competition of not.

Man Utd have had a largely disappointing season with the Red Devils finishing eighth in the Premier League and being knocked out of Europe before Christmas.

And the Red Devils have reportedly been sounding out potential appointments as they decide whether to sack Ten Hag or stick with the Dutchman.

Southgate emerged earlier this year as a potential option after England finish their Euro 2024 campaign and The Independent‘s Delaney insists the Three Lions boss is the manager they want “more than anyone else”.

Delaney said on the Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast: “I think another complication is the market. I mean, from what I’ve repeatedly heard, the figure they wanted more than anyone else is Southgate, or certainly some of the key figures in INEOS want Southgate, but that’s obviously very difficult this summer.

“So that again lands another layer to this, but I mean, it’s interesting if they do, I think it would go against what INEOS are supposed to bring to the club.

“From the football department, if they were guided by the FA Cup Final, because all of this is supposed to be very kind of cold-headed, sophisticated approaches where you look to the long term, and not be guided by emotion in that way.”

Gary Neville doubts Man Utd can make the appointment of Southgate work this summer as an announcement before the Euros would “create absolute turbulence in the England squad for a month”.

Neville said earlier this month: “I’ve come to the conclusion Southgate [to Man Utd] can’t happen.

“There’s no way Man Utd can wait until July, mid-July when pre-season has already started. They’ll look like they don’t what they’re doing.

“And there’s no way Gareth can announce before a major tournament that he’s going to Man Utd. It would create absolute (chaos), he won’t do that.

“Honestly, you know Gareth, I know Gareth, there’s no way in a weeks time we’re going to see an announcement of Southgate’s leaving England after the tournament to go to Man Utd.

“That would create absolute turbulence in the England squad for a month. He’s not going to do that to the FA or to the England players and create that huge distraction.

“You’re going to have a nightmare scenario. In my opinion that’s not happening. It could, but I don’t think that’s happening.

“I think the likelihood of them naming him in July after the tournament, it’ll become pretty obvious then that Man Utd are waiting for Southgate to finish which will become equally as bad.

“I can’t see that happening for those reasons.”

