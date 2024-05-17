Man Utd receive huge Ten Hag replacement boost as Liverpool boss Klopp is Bayern’s ‘big dream’

Reported Man Utd manager target Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will be leaving Bayern Munich after failing to agree to continue next season.

It’s remains unclear whether the Red Devils will choose to part ways with Erik ten Hag at the end of the season but there terrible form has made that more likely.

Man Utd have won just two of their last nine Premier League matches and currently sit eighth in the Premier League table ahead of their final game of the season versus Brighton on Sunday.

It’s rumoured that Man Utd have put their feelers out over a number of managers as they look to keep their options open ahead of deciding whether to keep Ten Hag or not at the end of the season.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the latest to be linked but there has been speculation that Tuchel is towards the top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ list.

There had been rumours that former Chelsea boss Tuchel was negotiating a stay at Bayern Munich but the German confirmed on Friday that he will definitely leave the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Tuchel told reporters: “This is my last press conference as FC Bayern manager. There were talks, but we didn’t reach an agreement… so the decision of February still stands.”

Subsequently, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk revealed that Tuchel’s team are “in contact” with Man Utd over a potential job at Old Trafford.

Falk wrote on X: “Thomas Tuchel will be free for a new challenge in summer He wants a comeback in the Premier League His management is in contact with Manchester United.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 The ten greatest Premier League final days includes Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs bottlings

👉 Arsenal next? Liverpool, Manchester United dominate list of greatest Premier League runners-up ever

👉 Chelsea ‘confident’ of making ‘perfect’ signing from Man Utd to ‘fill the void left by Silva’

Before the announcement from Tuchel, Falk also commented about the Bayern job and potential replacements, as well as what the future could hold for the German.

Falk revealed that Bayern Munich’s “big dream” is to appoint Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in 2025 once he has taken a year out of the sport.

The German reporter wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) was the fourth coach after Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Nagelsmann (coach of the German national team) and Ralf Rangnick (coach of the Austrian national team) that Bayern approached but couldn’t get.

“It is now the case that Thomas Tuchel’s successor could now be called Thomas Tuchel. Bayern had already agreed to part ways with their coach in the summer. However, the contract until 2025 was never actually terminated. There was only a handshake on the agreement.

“Now the bosses want to persuade Tuchel to stay. There was already a first round of negotiations with his agent Olaf Meinking on Wednesday. However, the Tuchel side had already speculated about a move to Manchester United.

“There had also already been contact with United. However, Tuchel did not want to hold talks as long as FC Bayern still had a chance in the Champions League. United therefore waited. Now FC Bayern is getting in the way of these plans.

“Tuchel has a good starting position: he can demand a longer contract at Bayern or open up talks with Manchester United. One thing is clear for Tuchel: he does not want to be a temporary solution! With a contract that is only valid until 2025, FC Bayern would try to get Jürgen Klopp from 2025 onwards.

Jurgen Klopp is Bayern Munich’s ‘big dream’

“FC Bayern had already tried several times to lure Klopp to Munich. After his time out, 2025 would be the next chance and the Munich club’s big dream. If Tuchel also turns Bayern down, there is still a plan B with Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton). Munich have made enquiries and learned that De Zerbi’s release clause is only €12m.

“But FC Bayern is also getting in the way of two Premier League clubs when it comes to players. Munich have met with the advisor of Theo Hernandez (AC Milan).

“The left-back is to be brought in as a replacement if Alphonso Davies does not extend his contract (currently until 2025) and pushes for a move to Real Madrid. Bayern have found out about this: Theo Hernandez has also already been approached by the two Manchester clubs City and United. The poker game is on!

“In the search for a “holding six”, two players from the Premier League are still in focus. While sports bosses Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are interested in signing Amadou Onana (Everton FC), Thomas Tuchel would again prefer Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC). One thing is clear: a new man for the defensive midfield is to come.

“Miguel Delaney at “The Independent” has reported that FC Bayern are interested in Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United). In fact, the current coaching team likes this player, especially his character as well as his style of play. The bosses, on the other hand, are wondering where Fernandes should play in the current team. This question is likely to lead to internal discussions if Tuchel stays at FC Bayern.”