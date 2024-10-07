Potential ETH replacement worried about ‘traitor’ tag as Man Utd ‘line up’ move for next boss

Man Utd legend Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly worried about being seen as a ‘traitor’ if he succeeds Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

Ten Hag’s position is under renewed scrutiny at Man Utd following the humbling home defeat to Tottenham and Thursday’s Europa League draw in Porto.

Man Utd fought for a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday with both sides likely suffering from their midweek efforts in Europe.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sidestepped a question about Ten Hag’s position ahead of the trip to Villa Park, where he watched on as the visitors earned a point in a low-quality contest.

Asked if he will speak to members of the club’s hierarchy while at Villa Park, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “We always speak, we speak every week.

“We are all onboard together, on one page. We know where we are working to, it’s a long-term project and we have to keep improving the process.

“We have proved in two very tough away games this is a team and you show the togetherness and the spirit, but also the belief and the faith they have.”

There had been rumours that the matches against Porto and Aston Villa could be crucial in deciding whether Ten Hag stays on as Man Utd boss or not – but two draws has probably done little to make up the hierarchy’s mind.

Ten Hag’s current assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has been one of the names linked with potentially taking over from the Dutchman if Man Utd decide to sack him.

But reports in Spain claim that Van Nistelrooy ‘faces a personal dilemma: the concern of being seen as a traitor to his compatriot’.

It is understood that ‘accepting the offer could be controversial as his relationship with Ten Hag, his compatriot and friend, could be strained. Loyalty and respect between colleagues are important values ​​in football, and Van Nistelrooy is aware of the implications of taking over at such a sensitive time.’

And the Manchester Evening News claim that Man Utd ‘are lining up Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag’ after having interest in the German over the summer.

The report adds: ‘United admire other candidates who are already attached to clubs and the attraction of Tuchel is that he is immediately attainable. Officials of the United hierarchy will hold a meeting in London on Tuesday and Ten Hag expects to hold discussions with the club in the coming days.’