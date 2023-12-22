Ten Hag ‘reservations’ revealed over £85m Man Utd signing after scouts valued him at ‘around £25m’

The Man Utd recruitment department only valued Antony ‘at around £25m’ ahead of his transfer to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022.

Antony eventually made the move from Eredivisie side Ajax for a reported £85m with many pundits insisting at the time that the price was too high for the winger.

The Brazil international has failed to hit the ground running at Old Trafford with just four goals and two assists in 25 appearances in the Premier League last term.

And he has found this campaign even less fruitful with zero goals or assists in all competitions for Man Utd as Erik ten Hag’s side struggle to score.

Just over the last week, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has said playing with Antony “would do my nut in”, while talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor insisted the Brazilian and some of his fellow Man Utd team-mates “need to be getting more stick” for their poor performances.

And now The Athletic claims that Ten Hag initially had ‘reservations’ about going back to old club Ajax to poach some of their best players but in the end decided to pursue Antony.

The report has also revealed that the Man Utd recruitment team identified Antony but only valued the 23-year-old at ‘around £25m’.

The Athletic wrote:

‘Separately, Ten Hag felt he needed an additional attacker and though he had reservations about returning to Ajax, the target to gain universal agreement was Antony. ‘Under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United’s scouts had made reports that left staff valuing Antony at around £25m. Midway through the summer of 2022, United cut off talks with Ajax and privately communicated they would not pay more than £60m.’

The report continued:

‘Ten Hag undoubtedly wanted to sign Antony, but sanctioning the outlay came from above. ‘Those with an understanding of United’s structure say several directors are involved in “checks and balances” during a transfer window, including chief financial officer Cliff Baty and general counsel Patrick Stewart, who is now interim chief executive, which leads to slower progress on negotiations. Joel Glazer, based in the US, adds a final layer of sign-off.’

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League – despite bagging five goals in the Champions League – and Chris Sutton thinks Antony is one of the key reasons before the Denmark international’s struggles.

Sutton told the It’s All Kicking Off podcast: “Antony, the other night, never got his head up. Pass, follow, link-up – there aren’t combinations. And that’s a massive issue.”