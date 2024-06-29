Ten Hag told to ‘have some class and walk’ away from Man Utd job amid double appointment

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has been told to show “some class” and resign from his job at Old Trafford by beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But things didn’t go to plan as an eighth-placed Premier League finish followed in 2023/24 after Man Utd crashed out of Europe before Christmas by coming bottom of their Champions League group.

Man Utd did unexpectedly win the FA Cup 2-1 against arch-rivals Man City to give Ten Hag another shot at being manager of the Red Devils next season.

There had been rumours before the FA Cup final that Ten Hag would be sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS no matter what the outcome of the showpiece event at Wembley – but victory against Man City and a lack of suitable candidates saved Ten Hag.

Reacting in May to news that Man Utd had cancelled their end-of-season awards dinner, Keys said: “I’ve seen it all now. It’s definitely the correct decision – but United cancelling their end-of-season awards dinner? Wow.

“The official reason is because they don’t want any distractions ahead of an FA Cup final they shouldn’t even be involved in. I think we all know the unofficial reason – there’s absolutely nothing to celebrate from a miserable season.”

And now Keys thinks Ten Hag should “walk” away from his job as Man Utd boss with the beIN Sports presenter hinting that the Red Devils are appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake to make decisions for him.

Keys wrote on X: “How many more indignities can ten Hag take? First, his job was hawked all over Europe & he ended up 4th choice for it – now Sunny Jim wants to appoint staff around him – Rene Hake & van Nistelrooy. Wilcox lays out the style of play. Where will it end? He should have some class & walk.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed the Hake and Van Nistelrooy news, he said: “Man United will add Ruud van Nistelrooy and René Hake from Go Ahead Eagles to their new backroom staff. Erik ten Hag will sign new contract in the next days, all agreed and 100% done as revealed earlier this week.