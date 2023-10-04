‘Not a crazy idea’ – Ten Hag return to Ajax mooted as Man Utd ‘plan to sell two first-team stars in January’

It’s “not a crazy idea” to think Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will return to Ajax if he’s sacked by the Red Devils, according to a Dutch pundit.

Ten Hag oversaw an extremely promising first season at Old Trafford with the Dutch coach guiding his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League, an FA Cup final and silverware in the League Cup.

But he’s made a nightmare start to his second campaign in charge with Man Utd slipping to six defeats in their first ten matches in all competitions, with their 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday meaning it’s now their worst start to a season since 1986.

Before their Champions League defeat to the Turkish giants, former Tottenham and AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng insisted that Man Utd need to sack Ten Hag with the Dutchman coming under fire for the first time in his Old Trafford tenure.

And Dutch TV journalist Kenneth Perez insists that he could envisage Ten Hag back at Ajax this season if Man Utd were to sack the 53-year-old.

“Imagine if Erik ten Hag were fired, would it be very crazy for Ajax to ask him back?” Perez told Voetbal Primeur.

READ MORE: Manchester United are an absolute joke and Rasmus Hojlund already deserves far better

“Manchester United is known for the fact that things can get difficult if things don’t go well. Then it’s not a crazy idea, is it?”

Fellow reporter Willem Vissers added: “I think that in the end it just won’t work, that whole project of his there. I don’t think he will be a coach there for much longer.”

There has been criticism of the recruitment at Man Utd over the summer with some pundits and fans claiming the Red Devils have not improved their starting XI under Ten Hag.

And now Football Insider claim that Man Utd will do further rebuilding work during the winter transfer window with the Red Devils ‘planning to sell two first-team stars in January’.

Man Utd ‘need to sell players before making potential signings in January’ with Ten Hag hoping to be able to sign a winger and a central midfielder.

Former captain Harry Maguire and midfielder Scott McTominay ‘are the prime candidates to be sold on’ after attempts were made to sell both players in the summer market.

Maguire and McTominay have been used sparingly this term with other players preferred in their positions with the duo linked to West Ham in the summer.