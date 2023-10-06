Ten Hag reveals ‘the problem’ at Man Utd and admits he’s finding it ‘difficult’ to solve

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits it is proving “difficult” to solve his side’s problem with “consistency” this season.

The Red Devils have lost four of their first seven league matches for the first time since the 1989/90, when Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly one match away from the sack.

Their record of six defeats in ten games in all competitions means it is the worst start they’ve made to a season since 1989 with Ten Hag’s side set to host Brentford on Saturday.

Man Utd spent a lot of money on key additions, such as Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount, but some critics don’t think the club have improved Ten Hag’s starting XI.

When asked in a pre-match press conference what his side’s biggest problem is, Ten Hag replied: “Consistency. That is the problem we are struggling with. In parts of the games, in big parts, we do a lot of things right, but we have moments where we struggle and in such moments we can’t survive.

“We need to do the right things, be consistent and do it like before, so definitely you can mark such a moment like when we score or concede a goal. We have to step up.”

On how Man Utd can turn around their fortunes and become more consistent, Ten Hag added: “It’s difficult, but you do research and look at it. We’ve spoken about it, how we can improve and we we make some agreements about that. I think it’s more than one factor, concentrations is one, but there’s other things.”

Whether he will make changes against Brentford, Ten Hag continued: “We’ve had to make changes almost every game and the routine changes. You make mistakes as a team and the opponent takes benefit from it, so we need to be on the same page, we need communication in such moments, to be well organised.”

Marcus Rashford, who was Man Utd’s top goalscorer on 30 goals in all competitions last term, has only scored one goal in nine appearances this term.

On the lack of goals from Rashford this campaign, Ten Hag said: “Strikers when they don’t score, they need a moment and it will come. He’s so experienced and when he’s doing the right things and the team is, the momentum will come and he’ll be on fire.”