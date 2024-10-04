Ten Hag rotation claim dismissed as Man Utd ‘conflict or argument’ cited as reason for Rashford sub

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag subsituted Marcus Rashford against Porto over “some sort of conflict or argument at half-time”, according to ex-Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison.

After scoring three goals in two matches for Man Utd against Southampton and Barnsley, Rashford was dropped by Ten Hag for their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in their next fixture.

Ten Hag insisted “rotation” was the reason for Rashford’s omission from the starting line-up against Palace and he was in his XI for their next match against FC Twente in the Europa League.

Rashford played really well against Porto on in their 3-3 draw on Thursday night, contributing a goal and an assist as Man Utd went into the interval at 2-2.

But Man Utd forward Rashford did not emerge for the second half with Ten Hag deciding to bring on Alejandro Garnacho at half-time.

“We have to rotate,” Ten Hag told reporters when asked why Rashford was substituted.

“Garnacho, we didn’t start him, but he had a great game not only Sunday but the whole season.

“We go quickly with a turnaround to Villa and they have had a day longer to recover and we have an away game.”

In his post-match press conference, Ten Hag added: “Yeah, but (replacement Alejandro) Garnacho was my best player on Sunday by far and also in many other games.

“I think in the season, as I assess it so far, he is bringing us so far the offensive threat by creating chances, assists, also scoring.

“Garnacho we also have to play as well and we have two very good players over that side.”

When asked if his decision had anything to do with Rashford’s role in Porto’s first goal, Ten Hag continued: “As I say, I have to watch it back and I think over the left side definitely we didn’t defend well tonight.

“Marcus also played a part in this but, as I say, it had to do with Garnacho and nothing against Rashy.”

In response to Ten Hag’s claims that Rashford was taken off because of rotation, former Premier League midfielder Hutchinson told TNT Sports: “I’m not buying it.

“I’ve been in dressing rooms at half-times, full-times, before games and it’s one of those where Erik ten Hag – and I’m not questioning him, because he knows his players and what went on, whereas I’m surmising from an ex-player’s point of view…

“Marcus Rashford in the first half was playing really well. He looked really sharp. At 2-2, are you going to tell me that Rashford was taken off because Ten Hag’s got an eye on the Aston Villa game?

“If you’re winning 2-0 or 3-0 and you take him off because you’re trying to give him less minutes going into the Villa game, it’s totally understandable. While the game’s in the balance at 2-2, in a big game, I don’t buy rotation.

“I just wonder if there’s been some sort of conflict or argument at half-time, and that can happen. That’s what I’m leaning to, and I might be wrong.”

