European giants FC Barcelona and Juventus are both ‘monitoring’ Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to reports.

Garnacho has been in and out of the starting XI this season and has been unable to hit the same heights as 2023/24 as a result of his inconsistent minutes.

Juventus, Barcelona want Man Utd winger Garnacho – reports

The 20-year-old still has seven goal contributions this term, though four of them came against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

There have been rumours of a ‘row’ between manager Erik ten Hag and the young Argentina international, and a new report from The Sun says that this has put Juventus and Barcelona on ‘red alert’.

With Garnacho’s future at Man Utd now up in the air, both clubs are ‘tracking the situation’ and Sir Jim Ratcliffe apparently only values him at £50million.

Speaking earlier this season, manager Ten Hag shut down talk of Garnacho being regarded as a world class player.

“You have gone to quickly. World class is something where he has to go a long way,” he said.

“He has a high potential, 100 per cent. But last season he contributed and he can be a starting XI player.

“It starts with hard work. That has brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to being a world class player because I agree he has the potential.”

Man Utd draw against Porto in dramatic Europa League clash

Garnacho came off the bench during Thursday’s Europa League draw away to FC Porto.

Man Utd took a 2-0 lead in Porto but needed an injury-time goal from Harry Maguire to rescue a 3-3 draw.

Although the Red Devils avoided defeat, the performance was enough not to rule out Ten Hag being sacked before Sunday’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa.

Earlier this week, Ten Hag insisted that he is not feeling the pressure despite his sacking feeling inevitable.

“I am not thinking about it. I am not anxious,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

“We are going to make a success from the season. Nothing is easy but there is nothing for me to panic about. We can sort out, this team can sort this out.

“It is a bad performance (against Tottenham). I have to address the problems to give the solutions to the team. The most important (thing) is keep the belief. That is the most important message because if you lose your faith, you lose everything.

“Even after all the setbacks (against Spurs) we kept going. This is a team, they want to fight for each other. When we lose, everyone is disappointed and frustrated but it is also our fuel.”

Ten Hag is also adamant that he can block out criticism of him and focus on the challenge of turning around United’s faltering start to the new campaign.

“You have to deal with criticism and don’t make a big deal of it,” he said.

“Focus on managing the team, get the best of the team and don’t focus on negative opinions of you as a person. That doesn’t help the process.

“We created a togetherness in the summer with the ownership and the leadership. We made this agreement and we were all behind it.

“We are there together and we have to fight together to get out of this.”

