Ten Hag sack claim made as Man Utd ‘can’t keep on blaming the Glazers’ for losses

Liverpool legend John Aldridge says he doesn’t have “any sympathy” for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag amid talk that he could get the sack if they lose to the Reds at the weekend.

The Man Utd boss has taken a lot of stick this season for his side’s poor performances and results with the pressure again building on his job after they lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The defeat to the Cherries came just days after their impressive win over Chelsea and highlighted the level of inconsistency shown by them this season.

Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League, six points off the top four and a further four points adrift of leaders Liverpool, while they are out the League Cup and on the brink of a group stage exit from the Champions League.

The Red Devils play Bayern Munich on Tuesday in a must-win game if they are to have any chance of making the last-16 of the Champions League before travelling to Anfield to take on arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

And former Liverpool striker Aldridge reckons the Glazers’ ownership of Man Utd “will be their excuse” if they lose to the Reds at the weekend.

READ MORE: Turkey ref attack could happen here, and why don’t Man Utd and Chelsea just swap managers?

Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo: “There has been a lot of talk regarding whether Sunday could be the final nail in the coffin for Erik ten Hag, should his side suffer another defeat. I don’t have any sympathy for Ten Hag. He has spent millions since taking over the club, how can you have sympathy for him?

“If he gets the sack, he will walk away with a few million pounds. I don’t care about their current struggles, I just want to beat them. United can’t keep on blaming the Glazers every time they lose a game, it is becoming an absolute joke now. I imagine that will be their excuse if they lose on Sunday.”

Bruno Fernandes picked up his fifth booking of the season as Man Utd lost to Bournemouth and he’ll miss their trip to Anfield.

But Aldridge doesn’t think that’s a good thing for Liverpool, he added: “One person who won’t be at Anfield this weekend is the Red Devils’ captain, Bruno Fernandes, who is banned after picking up his fifth booking of the season in his side’s 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth. The midfielder had an absolute nightmare in this fixture back in March and was setting a bad example, throwing his arms in the air each time we scored a goal.

“I actually think Fernandes missing Sunday’s game could really work against Liverpool. United will show more fight and there will be no distraction of their captain going around the pitch in the ear of the referee for 90 minutes. I don’t view his absence as an advantage to Liverpool at all.”

Liverpool are now top of the Premier League after edging out Crystal Palace 2-1 with the Jurgen Klopp’s side one point clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Aldridge continued: “The title is in our hands. We just have to keep winning our games and we won’t be far away. Hopefully we don’t pick up many more injuries along the way.

It would be nice to sign a defensive midfielder in January to help our cause, which could be a late Christmas present from the owners. Crystal Palace pinpointed Endo as a bit of a weakness and I think he is an understudy, not the main guy who should be starting on a weekly basis. Signing a world-class holding midfielder could go a long way to getting what we’re after.”