‘From what I hear’ – Pundit gives Ten Hag sack date at Man Utd as Gullit reveals ‘fear’ after Copenhagen ‘chaos’

Ruud Gullit fears for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s job after their 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils had seemed in control of the match against the Danish outfit at 2-0 up but Marcus Rashford’s sending off on 42 minutes changed the game.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag was unhappy with that decision and disputed the Copenhagen goals that quickly followed from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves.

Bruno Fernandes put Ten Hag’s 10 men back ahead from the penalty spot in the second half, only for Lukas Lerager and substitute Roony Bardghji to inflict United’s third defeat in four Group A games.

It leaves Man Utd bottom and facing an early Champions League exit, with defeat at Galatasaray sealing that before hosting already-qualified leaders Bayern Munich in their final match.

Their form in the Premier League isn’t much better with the Red Devils losing five of their first 11 matches and now Ten Hag is under pressure to turn their fortunes around.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Chelsea v Manchester City, Erik ten Hag, depleted Spurs, Arsenal’s striker

“Nobody is afraid of them and everyone wants to play them because they all think they have a chance. That’s the energy you have to take care of,” Gullit told BeIN Sports.

“Every time you think they have stopped the bleeding and put a plaster on, all of a sudden something comes up.

“Today again you start well and then something strange happens and then you are out of control.

“Still, I think you should’ve done better with 10 men and that’s for sure, it’s chaos.”

Gullit added on Ten Hag’s prospects: “I fear big [for his job]. When I saw him on the pitch after that he was very calm. I feel for him because I think they are going to get hammered the whole week. It doesn’t look good.

“The thing is as a coach you think to yourself that first 25 minutes was excellent, that’s something I can build on and then something happens and it all collapses.”

Former Man Utd forward and talkSPORT host Alan Brazil is “hearing” that Ten Hag will be sacked in December if results don’t start to improve between now and then.

“Manchester United have to beat Luton,” Brazil said on talkSPORT.

“If they don’t, Ten Hag is a goner. He’s a goner. He won’t go … here is my prediction, in my opinion, from what I hear, he won’t go until December, but after December 1, he’s in big danger.”