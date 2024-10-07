Man Utd: Ten Hag sack decision in ‘next 48 hours’ as PL boss has ‘admirers’ on board amid Tuchel news

Erik ten Hag is under pressure to turn the Red Devils' fortunes around.

Man Utd are likely to make a decision on whether to stick with Erik ten Hag or not in the ‘next 48 hours’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a Premier League season after seven matches, with only eight points accumulated so far.

Their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday saw Ten Hag’s men drop to 14th in the Premier League table with Man Utd only scoring five goals in those seven fixtures.

And Ten Hag is coming under huge pressure to deliver for INEOS after the Man Utd board put their faith in him over the summer and extending his contract at Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News reported earlier today that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was being ‘lined up’ to be the next Man Utd manager if Ten Hag is sacked.

There are other candidates Man Utd are interested in too but the report claims that ‘the attraction of Tuchel is that he is immediately attainable’.

And now talkSPORT claim that Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Tuchel ‘both have admirers on the Manchester United board’ with the duo ‘among the potential candidates if United decide to part company with under-pressure Erik ten Hag’.

The report adds: ‘The Premier League giants are holding pre-planned summit meetings over the next 48 hours, with Ten Hag’s future expected to be high on the agenda.’

While they also claim that former England manager Gareth Southgate – who has been previously linked with a move to Old Trafford – ‘is also known to be regarded highly by United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group and sporting director Dan Ashworth’.

Ten Hag insisted after the match against Aston Villa that he does not get any sense from the Man Utd hierarchy that his position is in jeopardy and says the noise around his job heading into the international break is “external”.

The Man Utd boss said: “We always talk, every week. I would say every day we talk so, yeah, I expect I will speak with them.”

Pushed on them being in the bottom of half following the Red Devils’ worst start to a Premier League season after seven games, Ten Hag said: “I think you said it very good – it is external noise.

“Internal we are disappointed and we know we need to do better, especially we need to score more because in this moment after this block of games that’s the area we’re really short.

“All the other areas I think we are doing really well. We have four clean sheets so that says a lot about the defending and the organisation.

“Also now the defending of defensive transitions we are doing really well, so we are really improving on that point.

“Our build-up play is good – we are calm, composed. We’re creating the chances apart from today.

“I think today we should have created more, but that area in the box of the opponent we have to be more ruthless, more clinical, more killing and we have to work on this.”

Asked if feels the ownership were solidly behind him, Ten Hag added: “So, I don’t have any idea that it’s different because they should have told me. We communicate very open, very transparent.”

