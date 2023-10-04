Man Utd make ‘Ten Hag sack’ decision as ex-Chelsea, Spurs manager ‘follows’ situation before ‘return’

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘made up their minds’ about Erik ten Hag as they are planning to stick with the Dutchman… for now.

Ten Hag was lauded after he enjoyed a strong debut season as Man Utd manager. He helped them win the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup final and finish in the top four.

United’s head coach was tipped to take the Premier League giants to another level before this season started but they have endured a miserable start to the new campaign.

The Red Devils suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season over the weekend when they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are also winless in the Champions League group stages following Tuesday evening’s embarrassing home defeat against Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Speaking post-match, Ten Hag encouraged his squad to “stick together” during this “very difficult period”.

“Last season: brilliant, terrific, more than we could expect,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“We also knew in this project there would be common gaps. At this moment we are in a very difficult period as everyone can see but we come out together, we are fighting together, we are sticking together and we are behind each other. That is me, the directors, the team, all together we will fight.

“This is not us, we know we have to do better, with togetherness we will come out.

“If I give an explanation, then you will see as excuses, there are no excuses. We can’t make the errors we are now making. We have to do better, it is a simple fact, we have to win our games.”

READ MORE: Manchester United are an absolute joke and Rasmus Hojlund already deserves far better



Football Insider are reporting that United have ‘made their mind up on sacking Ten Hag’ as the board are still ‘behind’ their manager. The report adds.

‘It is believed club chiefs still see the Dutchman, 53, as the man to turn things around at Old Trafford. ‘Football Insider revealed on Monday (2 October) that Man United are not yet considering sacking manager Ten Hag despite their below-par start and the situation remains the same following Tuesday night’s home Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. ‘It is believed the ex-Ajax boss has plenty of credit in the bank after a successful first season at Old Trafford. However, results will have to pick up to secure his future at the club.’

Former Juventus and Middlesbrough star Fabrizio Ravanelli – who is a former teammate of ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte – has revealed that the respected manager is “following what happens” at “big teams” like Man Utd.

“Conte is following what happens in the big teams: in Italy, it’s Roma and Napoli, abroad also Manchester United who however intend to renew the contract to ten Hag,” Ravanelli told Calciomercato (via Sport Witness).

“However, I believe that he will soon return to an important team.”

READ MORE: Exclusive… Savage names three things Man Utd boss Ten Hag can do to turn around terrible start

