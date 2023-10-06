Ten Hag sack decision mooted as ex-Liverpool man rues Man Utd’s ‘strange’ £47m transfer verdict

According to former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique, Erik ten Hag could be sacked by Manchester United if they do not finish in the top four this season.

Ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season at Man Utd but he is under a lot of pressure amid their awful start to the new season.

Man Utd have lost four of their opening seven Premier League games and they have also been beaten in their first two Champions League group games.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back when they host Brentford at Old Trafford this weekend and luckily for them, the Bees are also out of form at the moment.

Man Utd are already seven points adrift of the top four and Enrique thinks Ten Hag’s time in charge at Old Trafford could end if they “gon’t get close” to the Champions League places.

“Obviously, I understand that you have to support and stick with the manager, but they just keep losing games at the moment,” Enrique told Grosvenor Sport.

“If they don’t get close to the top four this season, then what are the club going to do? Keep him? The only thing he’s really done for the club is finish in the top four – other managers have done that in the past – and won a cup.

“I think their game against Brentford will be a draw. You know how it is in Old Trafford when the team is in this kind of situation.

“When the team is doing well it’s good, but if they’re not doing well, the fans start to whistle after 10 minutes and get mad at the players. I think they’re going to draw – and I really hope so too!”

£47m Andre Onana was one of their marquee additions during the summer transfer window as he replaced Spain international David De Gea.

Onana has come under fire during the early weeks of this season as he has already made several major mistakes.

Enrique thinks it was “strange” of Man Utd to let De Gea leave as Onana “needs to adapt”.

“What you have to remember is when David de Gea first signed for Manchester United, he didn’t start well either, and then he became a legend of the club,” Enrique added.

“However, I don’t know how you can get rid of de Gea for free to sign Andre Onana. I loved David de Gea, he’s a good goalkeeper and he won the Golden Glove last season, so letting him go was strange.

“Onana was really good for Inter Milan last season, but he’s come to Manchester United and he’s under more pressure and it’s a new country, so I think he needs to adapt.

“I don’t know what went on inside between de Gea and Manchester United, because I don’t know how they got rid of him for free. I’m actually happy they got rid of him because I like to see United losing, but I loved de Gea as a goalkeeper for the club.”

