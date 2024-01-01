Ten Hag sack? Man Utd told to put ‘deluded’ manager and fans ‘out of their misery’

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys thinks Man Utd should put their fans and Erik ten Hag “out of their misery” by sacking the manager.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Ten Hag’s side out of the Champions League and League Cup and drifting in the Premier League.

Man Utd showed their inconsistency again as they followed up their 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa with a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Their loss against Forest means Man Utd remain seventh in the Premier League table with 11th-placed Wolves just three points behind them.

There have been rumours that incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe could consider a change of manager as part of his overhaul of the football department at Old Trafford.

And Keys thinks the time has come for Man Utd to sack Ten Hag and give the supporters some hope for the future.

Keys wrote in his blog: “I’ve nothing to say about United – other than – the manager is deluded and somebody should put both him and United’s long suffering fans out of their misery. Is there anyone left that doesn’t agree with me now about the Dutchman?”

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Ten Hag claimed that Man Utd “can beat anyone” after their performances against Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

“We proved, despite all the setbacks, I think not any team can deal with so many setbacks as we had,” Ten Hag said.

“Number of points, we are not satisfied, but you have to be pleased. When we have all the players back, the squad is strong. Against Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa, the top three teams in the league, we went head-to head… we can beat anyone.”

Jamie Redknapp thought Man Utd boss Ten Hag made a major mistake at half-time against Forest when he took off Kobbie Mainoo for Scott McTominay.

“United were struggling defensively and he obviously made the change at half-time,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“I found that was a very strange one to take off Mainoo and leave yourself without a recognised defensive midfield player and go with McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

“That is an area where all good teams have defensive midfield players. You look at what McTominay has done this year for Scotland and Manchester United, all his good work has come at the top end of the field.

“Straight away there were gaps and it opened up for Nottingham Forest and that’s where they got their success.”