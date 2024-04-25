Man Utd told ’embarrassing PE teacher’ Ten Hag must be sacked after snubbing critical journalists

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor insists Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has “got to go” after his poor performance this campaign.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, his side have struggled this season with just two wins in their last eight Premier League matches, although their 4-2 win over rock-bottom Sheffield United on Wednesday night did push them up to sixth.

Man Utd were knocked out of Europe earlier in the season when they finished bottom of their Champions League group and there has been general criticism of their performances and results.

They did get to the FA Cup final by scraping past Championship side Coventry City at the weekend but Agbonlahor doesn’t think it’s enough to save Ten Hag’s job in the summer.

“Ten Hag’s got to go, PE teacher, off you go mate,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“He’s not been good enough after winning [the Carabao Cup] last year. Where’s the progress? Where’s the improvement? No Champions League next season, it’s a step backwards.

“He talks about back-to-back cup finals being amazing – No!”

Agbonlahor added: “It doesn’t matter, in a final, in a one-off game it can happen [Man United win]. They just got over the line against Coventry.

“For me, they need a total reset. Get rid of some of these players, I would sell [Marcus] Rashford because [Kylian] Mbappe will be leaving PSG to go to Real Madrid, so it’s a perfect fit for him to go to PSG.

“Get some big money for him and start buying some more players with a manager who you see a future with.

“I don’t see Manchester United breaking into the top four next season. This is embarrassing for Manchester United fans, they are 24 points behind Arsenal.”

Erik ten Hag snubs critical journalists after Sheffield United win

And the Daily Telegraph are reporting that Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘refused to take questions from a number of journalists who were critical of him during and after Manchester United’s dramatic Wembley collapse at the weekend’.

The Daily Telegraph added: