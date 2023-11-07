Ferguson to make Ten Hag sack stance ‘clear’ to incoming Man Utd investor Ratcliffe

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is backing the current boss Erik ten Hag to keep his job at Old Trafford, according to reports,

The Red Devils have had a rotten start to the new season with the Red Devils losing five of their opening 11 Premier League matches, struggling in their Champions League group and being knocked out of the League Cup by Newcastle United.

Man Utd did bounce back from back-to-back 3-0 home defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle by beating Fulham 1-0 in another average display at Craven Cottage.

And the pressure is on Ten Hag to get more good results but also attempt to implement a style of play to appease the Man Utd supporters.

There have been rumours over the last couple of weeks that potential new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sack the Dutchman if he gets control of the football department.

But another report insisted that getting rid of Ten Hag was not one of his priorities if the INEOS founder completes a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazers.

And The Sun claims former Man Utd manager Ferguson, who still holds a big influence at the club, ‘is 100 per cent behind the under-pressure Dutchman’.

It is understood that Ferguson – who retired in 2013 – is even ‘ready to urge any new investors in the club to stick with the current manager’ with Ratcliffe’s deal expected to be ratified soon.

A source close to the situation told The Sun: “Erik has Sir Alex’s unwavering support. He’s been hugely supportive of Erik since he arrived at the club.

“He’s impressed at the job he is doing and, in particular, the way he has taken on big decisions.

“Sir Alex, like everyone else, wishes results were better this season.

“But he thinks those pointing at the manager and calling for a change are wrong.

“[Ferguson] thinks he’s shown the kind of character and mentality required to turn the club around – and he firmly believes Erik deserves time, like he got, to make a success of things at the club.

“If consulted, that’s a position he would be prepared to make clear to any new investors who come into the football club.”

