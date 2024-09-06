Ten Hag sack? Man Utd tell Dutchman how many games he has to rescue his job

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has been told how many games he has to save his job at Old Trafford after a poor start to the new season, according to reports.

The Red Devils board decided to extend Ten Hag’s contract in the summer and keep him as Man Utd boss – but only after speaking with potential candidates to replace him.

Ten Hag could only manage an eighth-placed finish in the 23/24 Premier League but rescued their season with an unexpected FA Cup final victory over Man City at Wembley.

INEOS were keen to see improvements this season, despite their vote of confidence, but things have not got off to the best start in the new Premier League campaign.

Ten Hag led his side to an opening weekend victory over Fulham before they suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool in their last two matches.

And now the pressure is already on Ten Hag with very little changing from last term and fans, pundits and former players bemoaning the lack of playing style at Man Utd under the Dutchman.

GiveMeSport claims that initially the ‘word from inside Old Trafford’ insisted that Ten Hag ‘would be given until the end of the year to post an improvement’, with the ‘two areas especially concerning head of football operations Sir Jim Ratcliffe were consistency and a playing identity that was effective and stayed constant’.

On the situation at Man Utd, GiveMeSport added:

‘Insiders say the Dutchman has just four more Premier League games to save his job with Ratcliffe and his new layer of management around and above Ten Hag wanting progress not promises.

‘United’s trip to Russell Martin’s newly-promoted Southampton after the international break is simply a must-win game.

‘And any repeat of the embarrassing 4-0 debacle that unfolded at Crystal Palace last season when United travel to Selhurst Park on September 21 might even trigger instant change.

‘If Ten Hag can navigate those tests, the next two – Tottenham at home and Aston Villa away – will sway Ratcliffe as to Ten Hag’s ability to provide the necessary improvement.’

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton doesn’t think that there have been any improvements at Man Utd in their first three matches of this season.

Sutton said: “The serious point is that the club made the decision for Erik ten Hag to stay on after winning the FA Cup. It was well known that they were looking for another manager and couldn’t find one, so Erik ten Hag stayed.

“The question I think Manchester United fans will be asking after the first three games is: ‘Has there been any noticeable change or improvement? Do they look like they’re going to make progress under Ten Hag?’ The truthful answer to both would be no.

“He’s won a couple of cups since he’s been at Manchester United but, overall, I think last season the club went backwards. Most people recognise that – the FA Cup win saved his job.”

And Sutton reckons the next two Premier League matches could be key to deciding whether Ten Hag will be sacked or backed at Man Utd this season.

Sutton added: “INEOS have come in with Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, who I played with at Blackburn, and there has been a lot of changes behind the scenes at the club.

“Manchester United have got a couple of tricky away games on the horizon in Southampton, who are without a win but will be looking to take a scalp, and Crystal Palace, who trounced them last year 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

“They’re games that United fans will be expecting to win, and they could really bring the heat on Ten Hag.”