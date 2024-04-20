Manchester United have been encouraged to stick with Erik ten Hag as they would be making a “mistake” if they sack the former Ajax head coach.

Ten Hag is nearing the end of his second season as Man Utd boss and it is being suggested that he could be replaced before the 2024/25 campaign.

The Dutchman enjoyed a strong debut season but this campaign has been difficult for the Red Devils. They have reached the FA Cup semi-finals but they currently sit seventh in the Premier League.

If he’s to keep his job, Ten Hag likely needs to win the FA Cup but this will be difficult as Chelsea or Man City await them in the final if they beat Coventry City in their semi-final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley.

“Would it be a mistake? Yes…”

Ex-United player Paul Parker has explained why his former club should back Ten Hag as the ‘frontrunner’ to replace him – Graham Potter – would be “persecuted” by the media if he’s to take over.

“Should they sack him? No. Would it be a mistake? Yes. Cause there’s no one out there. People are scratching their heads about who’s next,” Parker said during an interview with mybettingsites.

“Whoever comes in is going to want to do exactly the same as Erik ten Hag. If the club is willing to do exactly that, then they have to decide who’s the best person to lead what they want to bring in.

“If you look at that starting XI, there’s about five you’d like to get rid of. And if the club were to say yes to that then they got to decide who they want to manage after that.

“Looking at the media, they want Graham Potter in another job, maybe to persecute him again when he’s managing another club. They enjoy that. We had a go at him at Chelsea and we’ll have an even bigger go at him at Manchester United because that carries more weight.”

Parker has also claimed that Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi “would suit” Man Utd “more than Liverpool” but the “press are playing their own game”.

“They (the media) keep trying to mention Gareth Southgate for Man Utd. He doesn’t get mentioned for the Liverpool job but does for Man Utd. You’d think what’s going on here and you know the reason for that,” Parker added.

“De Zerbi would suit Manchester United more than Liverpool but he’s mentioned with Liverpool and not Man Utd. So the press are playing their own game of what they want to do. They’re trying to become control freaks. It’s political football now and politics was never meant to be in sports. Seems like they are now.”

“They shouldn’t change him (ten Hag). He should be allowed to work in the best situation that has been at the club since the Glazers arrived. He should be given the opportunity to do that and given the say-so to talk to the players in the manner that fits his role.”