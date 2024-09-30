Ten Hag sack? Man Utd boss told he’s ‘out of his depth’ as Lineker makes prediction

Gary Lineker insists it’s hard for him to see Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag “turning this around now” after the Red Devils lost 3-0 to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Brennan Johnson had fired Spurs into an early lead after only three minutes, before Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red card just ahead of half-time after a sliding challenge on James Maddison.

Spurs doubled their lead soon after the restart through Dejan Kulusevski, before Dominic Solanke ended any hopes of a Man Utd comeback when he scored a third with 13 minutes left.

The result once again ramps up the pressure on Ten Hag after the Dutchman only just survived a review at the end of last season, which saw Man Utd speak to potential successors.

INEOS placed their faith in Ten Hag but performances and results are not matching the club’s ambitions and former Tottenham striker Lineker reckons it’s hard to see how the Dutchman turns it around now.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “Blimey, more pain for Manchester United fans.

“How many times have we said what is their plan, what is their way of playing? They were found wanting in every department.

“It’s hard to see him actually turning this around now isn’t it? He must be under terrible pressure. Who knows what the owners think, you never really know.

“We will see what happens in the next few days because there’s going to be some fallout from that particular performance.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp doesn’t have much faith in Ten Hag’s ability to turn it around either as the former Ajax boss is “completely out of his depth” at Man Utd.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “United have been so abject, no confidence, no identity, they have been playing like the away team.

“It gets to a point where you feel for the manager. He looks completely out of his depth and is struggling to motivate.

“It was so easy for Tottenham, they were so comfortable, so calm. Man Utd are going backwards, he cant complain anymore.

“They have spent over £600m and have his defenders in. They are rock bottom and I don’t see where they can go from here.

“It is embarrassing because a club of this stature should not be producing performances like that. You cant get outworked and that was the most damning thing for me.”