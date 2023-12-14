A report has picked out four instances of Manchester United players being unhappy at Erik ten Hag’s management this season.

The Red Devils had a promising first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, things have gone downhill this campaign with Man Utd currently sixth in the Premier League after their humiliating 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth.

While they were dumped out of Europe on Tuesday night as Bayern Munich beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Champions League with Man Utd requiring a win and then a draw in the Galatasaray versus Copenhagen game to progress.

It leaves Ten Hag under huge pressure with performances as bad as some of their results this season as Man Utd struggle to score goals.

Rasmus Hojlund has yet to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League, despite his five goals in Europe, while last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford just has two goals to his name.

There have been reports of discontent and unrest in the Man Utd dressing room with previous managers eventually succumbing to pressure from within.

It is understood that Man Utd will not make a decision over Ten Hag’s future until Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes his deal to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe is set to take over football operations and The Athletic claims there are four instances where some players have started to ‘lose faith in Ten Hag and his methods’.

The Athletic report:

‘In November, just after holders United were thrashed at home by Newcastle United to go out of the Carabao Cup, The Athletic reported that there was a growing feeling of unrest within the squad, with some players beginning to lose faith in Ten Hag and his methods. ‘There have been questions over the decision to freeze out World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane, some felt the exiling of £73million England forward Jadon Sancho could have been handled more delicately, and the manager’s remarks that he wanted United to “play more football” when explaining his decision to substitute 75-cap Brazil midfielder Casemiro at half-time of the home game against Brentford in early October did not go down well. ‘Ten Hag is not close to many of the players and his lack of charisma has frequently been cited as a problem in his day-to-day handling of the squad.’

One report earlier this month insisted that Rashford was ‘at the heart’ of a ‘dressing room mutiny’ – but The Athletic dismiss claims that Man Utd are ‘in a state of outright mutiny’ despite acknowledging there is an ‘element of discontent in some quarters’.