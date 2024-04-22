Ten Hag sack? Man Utd owner Ratcliffe ‘contacts’ manager of Euro giants after ‘shocking’ Coventry display

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made ‘contact’ with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as he looks for Erik ten Hag’s potential successor, according to reports.

The Red Devils threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 in their FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City before Man Utd eventually won on penalties to move into the final, where they will face arch-rivals Man City.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were cancelled out by strikes from Ellis Simms, Callum O’Hare and Haji Wright as Man Utd put in another underwhelming display at Wembley.

The Red Devils have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches to drop down to seventh in the table, while they were knocked out of Europe before Christmas after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

Is Erik ten Hag’s job under threat?

That had led to pressure building on Ten Hag before their fixture with Coventry and for many fans their performance in the FA Cup semi-final was the final straw for the Dutchman despite the potential to win the competition.

Roy Keane was particularly damning of their display against the play-off chasing Championship side with the Man Utd legend calling it a “shocking” performance.

“I can’t believe what I’m watching,” Keane said on ITV at the end of 90 minutes. “You’re 3-0 up, you’re coasting and you start slowing the game down. You look for leadership, you see the goalkeeper messing around.

“Obviously once that first goal for Coventry goes in, they get confidence and momentum and it’s all with Coventry now. But United, if they don’t get over the line in this game… I don’t know.

“Huge credit to Coventry, United… shocking. Coventry, I take my hat off to them.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes contact with Thomas Tuchel

And now Kicker journalist Georg Holzner insists that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe – who completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club earlier this year – has now ‘contacted’ Tuchel, who he ‘values highly’.

Holzner wrote on X: “It seems very unlikely that Thomas #Tuchel will continue at #fcbayern . The FCB management still considers the decision to be the right one. Tuchel, on the other hand, has already been contacted by #ManchesterUnited . #ManUnited

“Owner James #Ratcliffe , who highly values #Tuchel , has asked the current Bayern coach about a commitment for the coming season in the event that the club parts ways with Erik ten Hag at the end of the season. Tuchel is currently only focusing on the #fcbayern.”