Ex-Leeds star: ‘From what I hear’ Ten Hag ‘will be sacked by Man Utd’ despite Liverpool victory

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists he’s heard that Erik ten Hag “will be sacked” by Man Utd at the end of the season.

The Red Devils came back twice from a goal down to beat Liverpool 4-3 in extra time on Sunday as Ten Hag’s side moved into the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will face Coventry City.

Robinson: Man Utd will sack Ten Hag

Ten Hag had a brilliant first season in charge of the Red Devils with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four Premier League finish.

But this campaign has not gone to plan with Man Utd finishing bottom of their Champions League group and currently sixth in the Premier League, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Despite reaching the semi-final of the FA Cup, the season has been a disappointment overall so far and Ten Hag has Sir Jim Ratcliffe casting a shadow over his potential future at the club.

Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazers last month and has now taken charge of football operations at the club.

There have already been rumours that Ratcliffe is considering a change of manager and now former England, Leeds and Tottenham goalkeeper Robinson insists he’s heard that Ten Hag will definitely be sacked.

“From what I hear, Ten Hag will be sacked by Man United,” Robinson told Football Insider. “He has bought himself time by eking out wins since the turn of the year, but you can’t see United being in the Champions League next season and that is unacceptable for a United manager.

“There is still no defined style of play, the only style is to stay in matches and be hard to beat. After two seasons in charge, that is not enough.

“The new regime hasn’t made hasty decisions, and look like they will give Ten Hag until the end of the season, but he won’t be there next season.”

Gary Neville, Roy Keane played up importance of Liverpool clash

Former Man Utd players Gary Neville and Roy Keane built up the importance of the matches against Liverpool and Man City, with the Red Devils winning one and losing one of those two fixtures.

“Ten Hag’s got two [games] against Liverpool and one against City. I do think they’re defining games,” Neville said on Sky Sports earlier this month.

“The new owners will probably make their call after those games.”

Keane added: “It’s a huge few months coming up for the manager. Ten Hag is trying to get that confidence from the new owners. They have dug in and got results.

“United will have to be at their very best today. There’s huge pressure on the manager.”