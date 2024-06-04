Ten Hag sack? Bad news for Man Utd boss as Romano confirms fresh ‘meetings’ over his replacement

Man Utd “had meetings with the agents of other managers” over the last few days in a bad sign for Erik ten Hag’s job security, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under the Dutchman with Ten Hag leading his side to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Initially his second season was a disaster with Man Utd finishing eighth this term and being dumped out of Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

There was a report before the FA Cup final that he would be sacked regardless of their result against arch-rivals Man City but a unexpected victory now seems to have delayed a decision.

There’s a viewpoint that an FA Cup trophy means another successful season for Ten Hag but it’s hard for others to forget the poor performances and results up to the FA Cup final.

And there are worrying comments for Ten Hag from Romano on Tuesday with the transfer expert claiming that Man Utd have still been sounding out other managers in recent days.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We’re still waiting for Manchester United’s final decision on Erik ten Hag, with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe likely to be crucial on this. But what I can also say is that even in just the last few days, Man United had meetings with the agents of other managers.

“Thomas Tuchel is one manager who’d be keen on the job, but there are other candidates as well, with United keen to make sure they have other options in case they decide to sack Ten Hag. This week is crucial, a decision is coming on whether to keep Ten Hag or make a change, but what is certain is that United are keeping contacts active for a potential replacement.”

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has also revealed that Ten Hag is hoping to find out this week whether Man Utd will decide to keep him or not.

Solhekol said: “Manchester United’s position was they were going to have an end-of-season review. That started a week ago and they’re going to look at everything that happened during the season.

“You would think they are going to come to a decision on whether to keep Erik ten Hag, who’s got another year left on his contract, or replace him.

“Ten Hag has gone on holiday and is waiting to find out what is going to happen. My information is that he is hoping that this week he will be told whether he is staying or going.

“If he is to go, obviously his contractual situation needs to be sorted out. But he is a man who is in demand, and he wants to return to management as quickly as possible if United decide he is not for them.

“These new minority owners have been in place since January so you would think they already have a pretty good idea about what they think about Ten Hag. They deal with him at the training ground and they watch the performances of the team.

“You would understand if Ten Hag was bemused about what is going on – ‘the season has ended, why am I being hung out to dry and not being told what is happening?’

“Yes, of course United will always be looking at other options in key positions. That is why people like Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate are being linked with Ten Hag’s job.”

