Is Erik ten Hag running out of time at Manchester United?

According to reports, Manchester United’s board are ‘wary’ about sacking Erik ten Hag as they have the same ‘fear’ as Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure as Man Utd are enduring a difficult season. They have reached the FA Cup semi-finals but they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely.

‘Wary’ INEOS

In the Premier League, sixth-placed Man Utd are set to miss out on the top four as they are 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked but Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could be next out of the door as he is also under pressure.

Chelsea dropped points against Sheffield United on Sunday but it was recently claimed that their board ‘fear clubs like Liverpool could make it hard to replace Pochettino’ if they opt to part company with him in the summer.

Football Insider have now revealed Man Utd’s ‘new Ten Hag sack stance’ as they are ‘wary as multiple elite clubs search for new bosses’.

The report adds: ‘The decision on the 54-year-old comes ahead of an expected major managerial merry-go-round at the end of the current season.

‘Juventus have now joined fellow top clubs Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Napoli in searching for a new boss.

‘According to journalist Sebastiano Sarno (7 April), Juventus have informed Massimiliano Allegri that they are in contact with other coaches about the manager position in Turin.

‘Man United could find that there are no top options available, meaning they may need to stick with Ten Hag until the end of his contract in June 2025.

‘Football Insider revealed in February that the current man in the dugout is not viewed as a long-term Man United manager, with questions about that long-term future remaining.’

“Have you ever heard a more deluded manager?”

After United’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool, Ten Hag was upbeat as he thought his side produced a “very good” performance.

His comments baffled Roy Keane. He said: “Listen, I don’t know whether he’s obviously had a couple of glasses of wine after the game, I don’t know how strong that is.

“But he seemed really upbeat and I admire him for it, because he’s obviously seeing something that I’m not seeing at this moment in time.”

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has also hit out at Ten Hag, who is “deluded”.

“Have you ever heard a more deluded manager?” asked the Aston Villa legend.

“He should be coming out and saying ‘my team have got to be better, we’re not in the game, we gifted the goal and we’ve got to defend the first goal better’, but he says they should have nine points? Are you winding me up?”