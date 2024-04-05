Ten Hag sack? Reliable journalist provides latest Man Utd stance as INEOS eye ‘British coach’

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag wants to ‘continue’ at Old Trafford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are reluctant to ‘rip it up and start again’, according to reports.

The Red Devils managed to come back from two goals down to lead Chelsea 3-2 on Thursday evening but two second-half injury time goals from Cole Palmer saw the Blues take all three points in a 4-3 win over Man Utd.

It comes hot on the heels of the Red Devils’ terrible performance in their 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday with Ten Hag now under immense pressure to get performances and results out of his team.

There have been rumours that Ratcliffe’s camp have been unhappy at recent displays against Fulham and Brentford with the British billionaire and INEOS set to decide Ten Hag’s future in the summer.

And now Laurie Whitwell in The Athletic has brought the latest update on the situation regarding Ten Hag’s future and if he sees himself working comfortably within INEOS proposed framework.

Whitwell writes in The Athletic:

‘Ten Hag is described as being open to operating as a head coach and feels alignment with Ratcliffe and Brailsford on their vision, having held several talks. He had a strong connection with a sporting director at Ajax, Marc Overmars. Ten Hag has a veto on signings written into his United contract but recruitment has been a collaboration since he joined. Pep Guardiola does not, for instance, have a veto in his City terms but no player will be signed without his approval. ‘Ten Hag has exerted influence on signings, but much of that comes down to his uncertainty over the deals United can execute. When his first campaign got underway, the only first-team arrivals were Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. At the start of that summer, he had prioritised an established striker and a young central midfielder.’

Whitwell insists that, despite recent results, INEOS are still cautious about sacking Ten Hag as they don’t want to rip up the current project with the cost of parting company another factor.

‘Ideally, those in the INEOS regime do not want to rip it up and start again. Ten Hag’s fingerprints have been felt throughout United for the past two seasons and the changes going on above him are regarded as enough for one summer. The cost of sacking Ten Hag — which would come with several millions of pounds in compensation — and hiring a replacement should he be in work is a consideration given the implications for profit and sustainability rules.’

And Whitwell adds that Ten Hag’s preference is also to stay at Man Utd with INEOS looking to bring in a ‘British coach’ to help his backroom staff.