Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is eyeing up Erik ten Hag’s job at Man Utd after coming under pressure at Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Ten Hag had a promising first season in charge of the Red Devils with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But the Man Utd boss has failed to build on his achievements this campaign with the Red Devils already out of Europe and the League Cup, while they are drifting in eighth position in the Premier League.

A number of dips in form have led to rumours that Ten Hag could be facing the sack, especially with Sir Jim Ratcliffe soon to be installed as one of the faces of the footballing side of the business.

Ratcliffe is waiting for his deal to take over 25 per cent of the club to be ratified with reports claiming that Ten Hag’s position is ‘under threat’ when the British billionaire completes his investment.

There are rumours that Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Francesco Farioli are three of the names on the shortlist to replace Ten Hag unless their performances and results improve.

And now Sport Bild claims that Ten Hag’s ‘position could become vacant in the summer’ and they claim current Bayern Munich boss Tuchel ‘would then be able to return to his beloved long-term duel with Pep Guardiola’.

When asked recently if he felt more valued in England than in Germany, Tuchel replied: “Yes. I believe that we in Germany treat each other very critically. Especially with players and coaches, not just me. As soon as you’re put in a drawer and there’s a first impression, it stays with you for years.”

Sport Bild insist that speculation he could return to the Premier League with Man Utd ‘will only gain momentum if Bayern’s performance under the coach continues to leave something to be desired’.

Bayern Munich are in serious danger of not winning the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2011-12 when Jurgen Klopp guided Borussia Dortmund to the German league title.

The report in Germany adds that the Man Utd job ‘should continue to appeal to Tuchel’ if Ten Hag is sacked with rumours over the last couple of years that he would be interested in the position.