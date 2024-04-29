Man Utd: June 1 date is set as claims emerge that manager ‘swap’ deal could suit Red Devils

Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter have both been linked with Ajax.

Graham Potter to Man Utd and Erik Ten Hag to Ajax this summer could be a “good swap” deal for all parties, according to Dutch journalists.

Pressure is building on Ten Hag at Old Trafford with the inconsistent Red Devils currently sixth in the Premier League and out of Europe after finishing bottom of their Champions League group before Christmas.

Man Utd have one hope of ending their season on a high with Ten Hag’s men facing arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final later this month.

But there are already rumours that INEOS are looking at potential replacements for Ten Hag with the name of former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter – who has also been linked with Ajax – coming up regularly.

It has been claimed that Potter is one of two of the current frontrunners to succeed Ten Hag if Man Utd decide to move the Dutchman on in the summer.

And Dutch journalists Mike Verweij and Valentijn Driessen thinks they have an easy answer to the manager conundrum facing both Man Utd and Ajax this summer.

“Again, the information we have is that he (Potter) is not number one at Ajax either,” Verweij said on a De Telegraaf podcast.

“Ajax wants Ten Hag and Kroes also wants to wait for that. It is a kind of poker game, because on the one hand you want to wait for your dream candidate, but not too long, otherwise the trainer’s carousel will start moving and you will miss your numbers two and three.

“So that is a very difficult game. Ten Hag is definitely number one.”

Driessen added: “I also heard on English radio yesterday that Potter is waiting for Manchester United.

“That would be a good swap, Potter to United and Ten Hag to Ajax. Ten Hag is just not yet convinced that he should wobble at United.”

Verweij concluded: “I still think Potter will remain comfortable in the armchair and that his preference will be for the Premier League and then you can end up with Farioli.”

‘There is a great escape route for Man Utd and Erik ten Hag’

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan insists Man Utd boss Ten Hag is “top” of Ajax’s wanted list for a new manager with the Dutch side ready to tempt him on June 1.

“There is a great escape route for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag,” Van der Kraan said on talkSPORT.

“Ajax have had a dreadful season – they’ve had three managers, they’ve sacked the technical director, Sven Mislintat, they’ve sacked the CEO and brought him back… they’ve sacked almost everyone they can think of and it’s been really dire.

“The CEO, the big man who was sacked only two weeks ago for suspected insider trading because he allegedly bought shares just before he was appointed is back on the scene as of on Friday afternoon.

“Alex Kroes, who started SEG (Sports Entertainment Group), look after Erik ten Hag, they have done for many years. This Alex Kroes is the new technical director of Ajax.

“Alex Kroes has got Erik ten Hag at the top of his wanted list. He is his man and will wait for him until the end of this month because by June 1st they have to appoint a manager or make a decision.

“He’s prepared to wait another month to see if Erik ten Hag will take the job on June 1st.

“Why until the end of May? Because on May 25th it’s the FA Cup final [Manchester United vs Manchester City] and Ten Hag will not want to be disturbed with that question.

“But he knows about it, he knows there’s an open door at Ajax and he can be the manager of Ajax next season and try and win a title there again.”