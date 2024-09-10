Ten Hag sack? Van Nistelrooy ‘will be Man Utd manager by the end of the season’

Erik ten Hag brought in Ruud van Nistelrooy as his assistant in the summer.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over from Erik ten Hag as Man Utd manager by the end of the season, according to That’s Football podcast presenter Will Brazier.

Ten Hag had a disastrous campaign in the Premier League last term with the Red Devils finishing eighth and taking steps backwards after his first season in charge,

An unexpected FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals Man City and a lack of suitable candidates saw Ten Hag given a one-year contract extension over the summer.

INEOS have seemingly put their faith in Ten Hag to lead their efforts to overhaul recruitment and take Man Utd back to challenging for the Premier League title on a regular basis.

However, this season has started badly with an opening day victory over Fulham followed by back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool in the Premier League.

And it was their 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool that set alarm bells ringing among some of the fanbase at Old Trafford with the reality that very little has changed from last season’s performances.

It is the lack of a playing style under Ten Hag, despite having over two years to implement one, that has irked many former players and pundits.

And now That’s Football podcast presenter Brazier insists that Ten Hag’s assistant manager Van Nistelrooy “will be the Manchester United manager by the end of the season”.

Brazier said: “I do think Ruud van Nistelrooy will be the Manchester United manager by the end of the season. I think he’ll have that ‘super-duper’ bounce effect that we maybe saw with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer]. He’s got a bit more pedigree.”

Rasmus Hojlund has missed the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches and Ally McCoist reckons Man Utd look “toothless” in attack without him.

McCoist told talkSPORT Bet: “Rasmus Højlund coming back from injury is going to be massive for Manchester United.

“They look toothless going forwards at the moment – they play some nice football on occasion, but there’s no real cutting edge and they don’t have a proper goalscorer in the box to attack crosses and through balls. Even when they beat Fulham there appeared to be a lack of presence in the area.

“I thought Højlund had a good first season at the club considering he came in from a different league, but he has to step up again and bring the goals that United are crying out for. The first few games of the season have shown exactly what United are missing. It’ll be a big responsibility for him but we’ll see how everything plays out.”

Scott McTominay, who scored ten goals in all competitions from midfield last season, joined Napoli over the summer and McCoist thinks it’s a deal that “benefits everyone”.

McCoist added: “It’s clear to me that Scott McTominay wouldn’t have played regularly for Manchester United due to their midfield options. It’s hard to see him being picked over Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Mason Mount or new signing Manuel Ugarte.

“You cannot criticise his commitment and the service he’s given to the club, but it’s clear he wasn’t in Erik ten Hag’s plans. His sale means United have secured pure profit for him as he was an academy graduate, which will help the finances.

“I can see why Napoli have signed him because of the qualities he possesses, I can really see him excelling in Italy. I think he’ll embrace the culture and nothing will stop him from being a success out there because of his attitude. The deal benefits everyone.”

