A Dutch journalist claims Erik ten Hag’s “time is over” as Manchester United boss as a report provides a ‘sack update’ after the 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

Ten Hag was under huge pressure for most of last season as Man Utd struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

The Red Devils ended the campaign strongly as they beat arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup, but they were still linked with several potential replacements for Ten Hag.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United’s new-look recruitment team scoured the market for a possible successor as Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate were among the managers supposedly in the frame to replace Ten Hag.

Despite this, Ratcliffe and Co. eventually opted to stick with Ten Hag and the Dutchman has penned a contract extension to commit his future to the club until 2026.

The optimism at Old Trafford raised in the summer as they had a positive transfer window, but the pressure is back on Ten Hag as they have lost two of their opening three Premier League games.

Man Utd produced a miserable performance against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon and Jamie Carragher has predicted that Ten Hag will be sacked before the end of this season.

Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has also hit out at Ten Hag, claiming his “time is over” at Man Utd. He said: “Despite discussions with other candidates, the club ultimately expressed its confidence in Ten Hag. How long this confidence will last remains to be seen.

“Something like that can happen, but the way in which Liverpool, who were not even playing at their best, played Ten Hag’s team into a pathetic pile, rubbed extra salt in the wound.

“It could easily have been 7-1 or 8-2. The Brazilian Casemiro was the target, but it is Ten Hag who sets him up and continues to choose him. Although this time he intervened during half-time.”

A ‘sack update’ has been provided by Football Insider, who claim Ten Hag ‘faced no immediate threat’ of losing his job.