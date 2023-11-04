‘Six Man Utd players’ want Ten Hag sacked as ‘fearful’ boss told he’ll get ‘one more game’

Manchester United will give Erik ten Hag “one more game” to save his job at Old Trafford, according to former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading the club to an FA Cup final appearance, League Cup silverware and a top-four Premier League finish.

But Man Utd have only won five of their first ten Premier League matches this term, while they are struggling in their Champions League group and were knocked out of the League Cup by Newcastle United on Wednesday.

That has led to pressure building on Ten Hag’s job with speculation on Friday that potential new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who wants to overhaul the football department – wants to replace the Dutchman with Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

There have been rumours of growing dressing room discontent at some of the manager’s decisions with one report insisting that the Man Utd players are starting to ‘lose faith’ in Ten Hag.

Responding to rumours of the dressing room starting to turn, Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday: “They [players] are positive. They want to put this right and we know the standards here. We have to match them every day, we’ve had two big setbacks, but we’ll fight back. The dressing room is strong, the staff are strong and this manager is strong.

“Remember the fight we showed against Brentford, If there wasn’t spirit of characters in the dressing room, you couldn’t do this.”

And ex-Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor reckons he could “name five or six players that would like Ten Hag to get fired” with the talkSPORT pundit claiming he’s got “one more game”.

Agbonlahor said: “You look at Manchester United now, you can name five or six players that would like Ten Hag to get fired so they can get a better chance under a new manager.”

He added: “Players will talk about it. I think he’s got one more game, I do, I think he’s got one more game.

“Then when a new manager comes in, everyone’s brought in. Players that weren’t involved are brought in.”

In more news coming out of the club, journalist Alex Crook has revealed that ‘talkSPORT has been told Ten Hag and his coaching staff have become fearful of upsetting the team’s big personalities but maybe this has led to clouded decision-making.’