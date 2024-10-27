Ten Hag ‘will get sacked’ by Man Utd as ‘big spuds’ Ratcliffe branded a ‘disgrace’ at ‘massive loserville’

Jamie O’Hara is convinced that Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag “will be sacked” with Sir Jim Ratcliffe turning the Red Devils into “massive loserville”.

The Red Devils headed into their match against West Ham on Sunday unbeaten in their last two matches against Brentford and Fenerbahce.

11 points from their first eight Premier League matches had seen Man Utd in 13th place before their clash with the Hammers with Ten Hag under severe pressure to turn around their fortunes.

And their 2-1 loss to West Ham saw Julen Lopetegui’s side climb above them in the Premier League table as calls for Man Utd to sack Ten Hag likely to ramp again.

Speaking on Sky Sports before the Red Devils’ match against West Ham, O’Hara said: “Teams are not scared to play Man Utd anymore. When me and Clinton [Morrison] played you rocked up at Old Trafford, or Man Utd came to town, you are thinking ‘here we go, I’m not going to touch the ball, we’re going to get overrun, we’re going to get bullied, we’re going to get outfought, the menality’s different.’

“Now, teams play against Man Utd thinking ‘right, we’ve got a scalp here’. They’re still playing against Man Utd but it’s not the same Man Utd team and it’s not the same mentality.

“I don’t see the same drive in the players that they used to have and Ten Hag I just don’t think he’s convincing.”

When asked what gives opponents confidence against this Man Utd side, O’Hara added: “Well , the confidence for me is, I don’t think the players really know what their own identity is as a team.

“So, you watch Liverpool, Arne Slot’s come in and they’ve got an identity straight away. We’re compact, we’re solid, we’ll play when we want to play, we’ll hit you on the counter-attack and you know exactly what you are going to get.

“When I watch Man Utd they are so open. So you think, alright are they playing like Tottenham then? Because that’s fine if they want to play like that, you’re going to be free-flowing. But that’s not what they want to do.

“It becomes individual performances. They’re going to get results because they’ve got top players but over the course of a season they are going to get let down. And I think the players sometimes are going ‘I don’t really know what we’re doing, how we are playing.’

“Defensively, when you are having to look to Jonny Evans every time to get you out of a hole then there’s big problems there. I’m not convinced. He [Ten Hag] will get the sack, I just don’t know how long they will carry on trying to force it and see if he can maybe win something.

“For me, he will get the sack and he ain’t going to last the season.”

In a separate interview, Ten Hag lashed out at new Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe, he said on talkSPORT: “He’s a disgrace, Ratcliffe. He came in, gave it the big spuds, he’s this billionaire and he’s gonna do this and do that… he’s been a joke!

“All he’s done is get rid of 200 people, they’ve got to bring their own food in now, now he’s trying to penny pinch on a jet for his Ballon d’Or nominees.

“Come on mate. Give us a rest, will you? Don’t tell me you’re a billionaire and you’re going to do this and that. It’s a massive loserville, that one.”

