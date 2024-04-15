Man Utd: Players ‘expect Ten Hag to be sacked’ as INEOS’ five-man shortlist is revealed

The Man Utd squad are now expecting Erik ten Hag to be sacked in the summer and are delaying decisions on their futures, according to reports.

Man Utd were poor again on Saturday as they came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against 13th-placed Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Players ‘delaying decisions on futures’ over potential Ten Hag sack

Bruno Fernandes scored a brace to cancel out Cherries goals from Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert with Newcastle now moving above the Red Devils in the Premier League table.

Pressure is growing on Ten Hag as Man Utd dropped down to seventh with the Red Devils having little chance of catching fourth-placed Aston Villa, who are 13 points ahead with six games remaining.

Not only have results been bad this season but the Red Devils’ performances have also been terrible with Man Utd allowing more shots on their goal than any other side in the Premier League.

Widespread reports have claimed that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will give Ten Hag until the end of the season to prove himself after a positive first season in charge.

However, recent results and performances have shown little improvement and now the Manchester Evening News claims that some players are ‘delaying decisions on futures as they expect Erik ten Hag to be sacked‘.

The report adds:

‘A number of United players are convinced Ten Hag will not remain in charge beyond the current season with the team languishing in seventh in the Premier League table. ‘Seven senior players are out of contract in the summer while there is uncertainty over the futures of several other squad members amid the upheaval following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment.’

And Spanish website Fichajes claims Man Utd now have five managers in their sights with the Red Devils board ‘on the hunt for a new manager for next season’.

The report continues by insisting that Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte, Roberto de Zerbi and Julen Lopetegui ‘are the coaches who have caught the attention’ of the Man Utd board, while Bologna boss Thiago Motta has ’emerged as a strong candidate’.

Man Utd have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and Red Devils legend Gary Neville admits it’s a “bizarre experience” watching Ten Hag’s side at the moment.

Gary Neville reveals his ‘biggest worry’ from Bournemouth display

“There’s nothing more to say, we’ve seen it all before,” Neville told Sky Sports when asked about the Red Devils’ draw at Bournemouth.

“It’s a repeat of what’s happened over the last six, seven years with manager’s in their second years at Manchester United. There seems to a breakdown at the end.

“The main thing is the performance levels and it was poor at Brentford and it was poor at Bournemouth. They were really low performance levels and that’s the biggest worry.

“People point towards the injuries and United have had a mountain of injuries. But nine of that team that started yesterday would probably be in the starting line-up if everyone was fit.

“They’re missing a couple of players but that’s the same with every team right now.

“There’s no explanation for how they’re playing at this moment of time. The anger and disappointment has gone out of a lot of fans’ voices, we’re getting to that point now.

“The FA Cup is obviously massive and winning a trophy two seasons on the bounce shouldn’t be sniffed at.

“But it is a bizarre experience watching United play in terms of how bad they can be. The inconsistency is rife and we’re just saying the same thing week after week.”