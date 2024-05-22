According to reports, Manchester United and Erik ten Hag ‘will separate’ in the summer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering three potential replacements.

Ten Hag has endured a miserable second season at Man Utd and it is expected that he will be sacked ahead of next season.

Under the Dutchman, the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup last season. But this campaign, they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely, while they finished eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd have reached the FA Cup final but it has been suggested that a win at Wembley against arch-rivals Manchester City this weekend would not be enough to keep him in a job.

Who could replace Ten Hag?

One thing that has been in Ten Hag’s favour is that the Premier League giants do not have many potential attractive replacements to choose from, but this arguably changed on Tuesday night as Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has quickly emerged as one of the favourites to replace Ten Hag after the Argentinian missed out on the Man Utd job in 2022.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Man Utd and Ten Hag “will separate” in the coming weeks, with Pochettino and Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna among the “options” to replace the Dutchman.

“Manchester United will separate with Ten Hag at the end of the season,” Di Marzio said.

“Manchester United will have a new coach and the options right now are McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino too. De Zerbi is on the list but hasn’t had direct contact in the last few days.”

Regarding McKenna, Chelsea are also interested in the 38-year-old and Di Marzio claims Man Utd will “push for Pochettino” if they miss out on the Ipswich boss.

“If McKenna doesn’t go to Chelsea he can be one of the front options for Manchester United,” Di Marzio added.

“If McKenna does go to Chelsea, United will look to push for Pochettino. But Manchester United will separate from ten Hag at the end of the season.”

Di Marzio confirms Chelsea are “looking for a younger coach”, with Leicester City head coach Enzo Maresca mentioned as an alternative to McKenna.

“Chelsea are looking for a younger coach in this new era and want someone with a football proposal that promotes offensive football and at the moment the two coaches they want are Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca,” Di Marzio continued.

“They will have direct contact in the next few hours and days ahead and will both have to convince Chelsea they’re the right coach.”

