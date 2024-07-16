Man Utd boss Ten Hag outlines seven qualities new signing Zirkzee will bring to his side

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has laid out the qualities that attracted the club to new signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The boss feels that Zirkzee will give Manchester United something different in their attack and build-up play.

United have notably struggled to get their forwards into the game which has led to some anonymous performances from their centre forwards.

Ten Hag believes that Zirkzee will be a key player when it comes to linking up the game and will also be a creative force.

Zirkzee can play as both a centre-forward and a second striker in behind the main man and the coach’s comments on the Dutch star suggest he could be used in multiple roles in the coming campaign.

“He is a player who can link up the game,” Ten Hag told the press in Norway, following the pre-season friendly loss against Rosenborg.

“Who can be available, hold up the ball, have good ideas, be creative, can dribble, [make] combinations.

“So that’s a different type and always what we are looking for, so it gives us more options tactically, which is good because, especially up front, we have many players who can play very direct and they can take a big benefit from his skills.”

The signing of Zirkzee, who has Bundesliga and Serie A experience, should provide a little bit of a lift for Manchester United who haven’t blown the doors off when it comes to their summer business despite the promises of a radical overhaul under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

MORE FROM MAN UTD ON F365…

👉 Erik ten Hag makes stunning Jadon Sancho U-turn as winger returns to training

👉 Vice-chairman claims deal for £40m Man Utd star is ‘being discussed’ as ‘allocated budget’ is revealed

👉 Man Utd deal for England star ‘isn’t going to happen’ as transfer for PL star is questioned

Ten Hag has hinted that there will be more signings with the coach desperate to improve the club’s depth in key positions.

He feels that all the top teams will need stronger squads to adapt to the radical changes to the structure of the season.

“I think we showed we can beat the best team in the world on the last occasion of the season,” Ten Hag continued.

“So when everyone is fit, we already have a good team and achieve a high level.

“But also we know, in the depth, we need more players. Especially this season, again more games, the new model, the new format of Europe – you’ll have more games in a season, more intense games, no winter break, a January that’s very condensed.

“You need squad depth. Then it’s more and more about survival of the fittest.”