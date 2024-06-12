Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been mocked after their “supposed review” resulted in them sticking with head coach Erik ten Hag.

It emerged on Tuesday night that Ten Hag will stay at Man Utd after the club finished eighth in the Premier League this season.

“What a shambles…”

Man Utd‘s season ended on a high as they won the FA Cup, but they produced several dire performances en route to a disappointing season in the Premier League and the other cup competitions.

An internal review has been ongoing at Man Utd for a couple of weeks and it’s been reported that Ratcliffe has held talks with several potential manager targets.

Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel have been mooted as potential replacements, with it now claimed that Man Utd will not be sticking with Ten Hag for long as they are ‘biding their time’ for their preferred replacement.

Ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has since mocked Man Utd on social media after their “supposed review”.

“That must strike terror into the hearts of all the major Premier League teams,” Jordan sarcastically said on social media.

He added: “It’s clearly evident #mufc are going in the right direction. I’m pretty sure it didn’t need a supposed review to stick with what you started with.”

Presenter Richard Keys has also chimed in, reiterating his point that “nothing would change” under Ratcliffe.

“It’s hardly a vote of confidence is it? ‘You can stay because no-one wants to work for us’. I told you nothing would change under Sunny Jim. What a shambles,” Keys posted.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol meanwhile has argued that Man Utd must “send a message out to the fans” by giving Ten Hag “the security” of a three/four year contract.

“So the really interesting development is that United are now holding talks with him to extend his contract,” Solhekol said.

“It’s not good enough for United to have a review and say ‘we’ve explored all eventualities and you’ll do for the time being’. Ten Hag deserves more than that. He needs to be backed fully.

“That means giving him a contract and the security of a three or four year deal and that will send a message out to the fans, to the wider community and to the United squad that Ten Hag is here to stay, he’s the owners’ man and he is the one who calls the shots.

“If he gets his new deal, Ten Hag will have no excuses. Because Sir Jim Ratcliffe will say he is now calling the shots in the club’s football operations.”

