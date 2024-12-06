Ten Hag signing ‘wants to leave’ Man Utd in January as English side prepare offer

Man Utd could be forced to replace goalkeeper Altay Bayindir in the January transfer window as he looks for regular football, according to reports.

The Red Devils invested a lot of time and money into Erik ten Hag before making the decision to sack him earlier this season after a terrible start to the new campaign.

Man Utd spent a lot money on new signings during Ten Hag’s reign at the club with their goalkeeping department completely replaced as legendary goalkeeper David de Gea left the club.

Andre Onana came in as first choice 18 months ago, while Bayindir was signed as competition at the Premier League giants and Tom Heaton stayed on as back-up.

Bayindir joined from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in a deal worth £4.3m in the summer of 2023 but he has only made three appearances in all competitions and has yet to play a Premier League match for Man Utd.

The Daily Mail reported on December 3 that Man Utd were hoping to keep the Turkey international until the end of the season but could be forced to sell in January as Bayindir seeks more playing time.

The report claimed:

“United are assessing their goalkeeping options in case No 2 Altay Bayindir leaves during the January transfer window. “The Turkey international moved to Old Trafford from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 for £4.3m as back-up to Andre Onana, and has only made three appearances in the domestic cup competitions.

“Bayindir, 26, is known to want more first-team football and was linked with a move to Celtic in the summer. Confidential understands that United would prefer to wait until the end of the season to replace him, but will be ready to move in January if needed. “United could look to bring in a new goalkeeper in January if Altay Bayindir (pictured) leaves. They are looking at younger alternatives to veteran Tom Heaton and are keeping an eye on Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson, although the 24-year-old is also of interest to Tottenham.”

And now a report in Turkish outlet Fotospor insists that Bayindir ‘wants to leave’ Man Utd and that Championship side Hull City – who have a Turkish owner – ‘wants to sign’ the goalkeeper in January.

Hull have ‘a big problem in goal’ with loan signing Carl Rushworth struggling to stay fit and Anthony Racioppi – who was brought in from Young Boys in the summer – not producing good form for the Tigers.

