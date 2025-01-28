Man Utd: Erik ten Hag chose ‘better signing’ Antony over Barcelona, Liverpool ‘alternatives’

According to reports, Manchester United and former boss Erik ten Hag chose to sign £86m flop Antony instead of two potential ‘alternatives’.

The Brazil international was picked as Ten Hag’s top target ahead of his first season at Man Utd in 2022/23.

Antony and Ten Hag previously worked together at Eredivisie giants Ajax and the head coach was keen to reunite with the flashy winger.

Man Utd and Ajax were in talks over the summer and the Premier League giants had their pants pulled down, paying around £86m to sign the 24-year-old.

This has proven a huge misstep as Antony never came close to living up to expectations at Old Trafford. He only has 12 goals and five assists in his 96 appearances for United and has slipped in the pecking order this season.

READ: Rashford tops ten Premier League outcasts who have seven days to escape



It’s become clear in recent weeks that the underperforming winger is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans and he’s joined La Liga outfit Real Betis on loan.

A detailed new report from The Athletic has delved into Antony’s career at Man Utd and claims Barcelona sensation Raphinha was the ‘most prominent’ alternative in the 2022 summer window.

Raphinha made his name in the Premier League with Leeds United, grabbing 14 goal involvements in his 35 appearances in 2021/22.

Barcelona fended off competition from Premier League rivals to sign Raphinha, who has been superb for the La Liga giants this season. He has a remarkable tally of 23 goals and 11 assists in 31 outings this term.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ferdinand claims Man Utd star should be ’embarrassed’ after Amorim dig

👉 Man Utd: ‘Lurking’ Euro giants plot ‘forceful’ transfer hijack as Ratcliffe ‘weighs up triggering clause’

👉 Rashford transfer: Amorim slam ‘could backfire’ on Man Utd as Ratcliffe precedent points to cut-price deal

The report explains why the Red Devils favoured Antony, while Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo was another ‘alternative’.