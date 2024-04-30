According to reports, Erik ten Hag’s situation at Manchester United could ‘open the door’ for a ‘sensational return’ to Ajax but he is feeling ‘reluctant’.

Ten Hag is nearing the end of his second season at Man Utd and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to replace him ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Dutchman’s debut campaign at Man Utd was a success but they have declined this term and Wesley Sneijder thinks he “has to leave” before next season.

Man Utd fared poorly in the Champions League and Carabao Cup while they sit sixth in the Premier League with four games remaining.

The Red Devils have reached the final of the FA Cup but a win over Man City at Wembley may not be enough to keep his job heading into next season.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

Ten Hag back to Ajax?

Ten Hag has been linked with a return to Ajax in recent months and Dutch journalists have argued that it could be a “good swap” if the Dutchman returns to the Eredivisie giants and Graham Potter heads to Old Trafford.

A report from The Daily Mail claims Ajax are ‘interested’ in Ten Hag, but ‘he and his coaching team would be reluctant to walk away from Old Trafford to facilitate a return to the Dutch capital this summer, meaning Ajax’s hopes of landing their former boss are reliant on him being sacked’.

MORE MAN UTD ON F365…

👉 Ten Hag labelled ‘crazy’ as Man Utd boss ‘lost everyone’s respect’ in one moment – ‘he has to leave’

👉 Tottenham want Rashford as Man Utd put ‘almost every player’ up for sale with three stars ‘off limits’

The report adds: ‘There is a willingness from the Ajax board to see how Ten Hag’s future develops before deciding on their next move, with former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter and Nice boss Francesco Farioli also among the other preferred candidates.

‘But even if Ten Hag loses his job, there is acknowledgement the coach may prefer to seek an opportunity at one of Europe’s stronger leagues than return to Holland.

‘Meanwhile, there are also said to be internal concerns at Ajax about any questions Ten Hag’s re-appointment would raise with regards to their transfer business given his links to leading Holland-based player management agency SEG, who have been involved in a host of United deals since the Dutchman’s appointment ahead of last season.’

Regarding potential replacements for Ten Hag, ex-Premier League boss Alan Pardew has encouraged them to appoint former Red Devil Mark Robins, who currently manages Coventry City.

“I’ve got a gaffer for you. He’s not international, he’s not won the Dutch league or the French league but he’s an old player of yours [Man Utd’s],” Pardew said on talkSPORT.

“He’s done brilliantly for four seasons, he almost beat you in the semi-final – Mark Robins, there you go.

“Get him in. He’ll do a job for you, I tell you.

“An ex-player who knows the club and knew the club before he went there. He did his apprenticeship before he went there – he’s done his duty, he’s done his homework and knows the levels.

“I’m not his agent, by the way, I’m just saying!”

MORE: Man Utd | Erik ten Hag