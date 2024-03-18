Man Utd boss Ten Hag still angry over Arsenal win against Red Devils in September

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag was still fuming at decisions made by officials in their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in September after they beat Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat Liverpool 4-3 in an extraordinary match in which Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo both scored in extra time as Man Utd moved into the FA Cup semi-finals at the expense of their arch-rivals.

Ten Hag: We have missed so many opportunities

Ten Hag had been coming under increasing pressure over results and performances this season but they now still have a chance of silverware this season.

But, despite their brilliant result against Liverpool, Man Utd boss Ten Hag chose to rant about decisions that went against the Red Devils in their loss to Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

When asked if the result could be a turning point in their season, Ten Hag replied: “It could be [a turning point]. But we have missed so many opportunities.

“For instance, at Arsenal, was it the fourth game of the season? We should have had a penalty for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund.

“Then we scored with Garnacho, disallowed. Then we concede a goal which should have always been disallowed.

“Such moments can help you. Every team needs its moment in a season. We never had it. But this could be the moment.”

When asked if it was their best performance of the season, the Man Utd boss added: “Yes, I thought [the] first 35 minutes was the best I have seen from my team this season. We played so well, in and out of possession. And then the last 10 minutes.

“And also after half-time, we dropped off a level, and you see Liverpool is a very good team. And then they took over, but then, finally, we changed our style, the system especially, and from that moment on we took the initiative, and we believed in it, and we created chances, and we scored goals.”

Ten Hag: We still want Champions League qualification

On what they can still achieve this season, Ten Hag continued: “We are still fighting for places, for positions. At one time in the season you are far below that point and yeah, it can be a turning point. We put the pressure on Aston Villa and on Spurs, with lost points.

“We’re winning, from January on, but every game for us is a final. And we lost one final, against Fulham, when we can’t allow this, so we play our games our best if we want to achieve our goals. And that is; go into the Champions League and go for silverware.”

